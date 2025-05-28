Drop Site News

Haider
2h

I totally hate what Israel is doing, and also hate those hypocrites who stand by and don't do anything...instead they use this antisemitism nonsense to suppress everyone who speaks against this Genocide!!

Ellen Shellstrom
2h

Yes that’s what I thought, what will be in the food? And what about the urgently needed non food aid, the medical supplies? There is such a disconnect between the Western leaders and civilians in the West, any gentile who is in their right mind would be horrified at what they are seeing in Gaza and rush to help

