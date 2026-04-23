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wbm1234's avatar
wbm1234
2h

Thank you, as always, for producing this important news summary.

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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
1h

Another "Trump Special" ceasefire; shoot to kill order in Persian Gulf aimed at Iranian navy; like the ceasefire in Gaza where Zionists have been killing Palestinians every day since implemented and the "prohibition" on strikes (Trump's Truth post) in Lebanon where the Zionists just targeted journalists as "terrorists". Trump needs to take some of his insider trading profits and buy himself a clue or two. He's an embarrassment on the world stage. Arrogance and ignorance are ineffective negative traits in a so-called leader.

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