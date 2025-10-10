Drop Site News

Along with desperately needed food and medical aid, I hope the Israelis are forced to let in journalists from around the world to document their genocidal depravity.

Sadly, main stream corporate media will have no interest, but the impact of independent journalists should not be underestimated. There is a reason Netanyahu and the Israeliss were so keen to see Ellison take control of TikTok, and it has nothing to do with the Chinese: it was all about the damage honest reporting was doing to Israel's fake, manufactured reputation.

I do not trust nor believe that Israel or the U.S. will honor this peace deal. They are untrustworthy and have proven that time and again. Once the hostages are released, Israel will continue its genocide and Trump will shrug: it’s outta my hands. 🤷

