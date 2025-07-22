Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
32m

SHAME on Canada! Lap dog of U.S. insanity!! My country has no honor and history will never forget! My heart is broken for the people of Palestine. Stop the genocide PLEASE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Antonia Lhamo's avatar
Antonia Lhamo
38m

precisely.

screams

no words

no sense

prayers for protection

chants bells drums

shudder in disbelief

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture