George Leone
3h

A newborn dying of cold exposure is not a “tragic consequence” of war—it’s the predictable result of siege, blocked aid, and political decisions made in full view of the world. When crossings remain closed, reconstruction is explicitly ruled out, and even medical evacuations are denied, this isn’t about security or ceasefire “phases,” it’s about collective punishment. At the same time, the U.S. escalates militarily abroad and expands repression at home, from Minnesota to Maine. The throughline here is impunity: for starvation, displacement, and state violence—so long as it’s framed as policy.

Ed Protas
2h

Trump is likely still smarting at the public whipping he got in Davos, and going full TACO on Greenland. There should be real fear that President Bone-Spurs may be feeling a need, more than ever, to show the world that he is not all bluff and bluster. The terrifying opportunity at hand is Iran, and he just might allow himself to be goaded into proving his toughness in that theater. I don’t think the world fully understands that an attack on Iran, with its back already against the wall, will unleash something that forever changes how things work in the modern world. Think on that for a moment, how the future of the of the globe may be impacted by the mental stability of a mentally unstable individual. One man, just one. Hear the dice rattle?

