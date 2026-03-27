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Michael Leza's avatar
Michael Leza
1h

Dems didn't cave, they sabotaged it

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Tom Schwoegler's avatar
Tom Schwoegler
1hEdited

It is obvious to the most casual observer that knowing what to count is not Mr. Meeks strong suit. Perhaps he should go and get the votes he (actually, we) need(s). We are squandering $1billion per day. Gas has gone from $3.49 to $5.17 in the last month and from $5.01 to $5.17 just yesterday where I live. Trump already looks bad; however, a case can be made that the Dems are in a contest to see who looks worse. Mr. Meeks should tally what the base is saying above everything else!!! I'll take DropSite math every single time.

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