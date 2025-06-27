Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl S.'s avatar
Cheryl S.
4m

Congratulations to all the people who have managed undre horrendous conditions to organize and be able to feed so many people. Inventive and brave. Thanks for this Substack, Sharif.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ron's avatar
Ron
4m

I hope this group can protect themselves. The Israeli's would obviously be happy to kill them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture