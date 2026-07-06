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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
6h

It’s harder and harder to review world events unfolding and yet it is a responsibility to know. How any conscious person was able to celebrate the US 4th of July was beyond me. What is being celebrated? The end of a Republic? This while Israel is now publicly displaying the torture of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and other Palestinians. His for the crime of being a physician.

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Robin's avatar
Robin
17m

We DEMAND the immediate + unconditional release of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya from Israeli Prison❗️ https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/demand-to-free-dr-hussam-abu-safiya-from-israeli-detention/

also https://wordsofjustice.org/campaigns/woj/save-dr-hussam-abu-safiya

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