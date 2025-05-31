Drop Site News

User's avatar
Bill Mahoney's avatar
Bill Mahoney
8h

This proposal by Hamas, of course, is rejected by the United States of Israel.

I hate to sound so cynical, but I don't believe the US negotiations as led by Trump's envoy Witkoff or Israel have any genuine interest in stopping this genocide. This is a land grab by the United States of Israel via a genocide. How disgusting and deplorable is this?

4 replies
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
7h

Mahmoud Khalil is still behind bars. He told the court: “I spent a good time of my life fleeing from harm, advocating for the marginalized to have rights. That's what put me in danger. Israel is committing genocide. America is funding that genocide. Columbia is investing in it. That is what I was protesting. This is what I will continue to protest. This is what everyone should protest. This is where our efforts should go.”

Petition for the immediate release of Mahmoud Khalil.

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/demand-the-immediate-release-of-columbia-student-pro-palestine-advocate-mahmoud-khalil-from-dhs-detention

25 more comments...

