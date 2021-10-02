Hold the Line: The Progressive Caucus Makes Its Stand

This week, progressives in the House of Representatives were able to stall an effort by the centrist dark money group No Labels to separate the infrastructure portion of President Biden’s reconciliation bill from the tax reform and social spending components, hoping that the latter could then be defeated at a later date. One of the leaders of the effort, New Jersey representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, joins Ryan Grim to discuss where the fight to pass the bill goes from here.

