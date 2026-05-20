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zafar mohammed's avatar
zafar mohammed
7h

Before November we need to push a Campaign to ensure that Independents and disappointed MAGA members support the Candidate not party. Even a "Republican for America" is better than a Democratic Candidate funded by Foreign interests.

Mathews needed maximum support from all, including Democrats. Carlson needs all the support he can get.

A Super Pac for "CANDIDATES FOR AND BY AMERICA". No Funding from the AIPACS of America. Massey should have never lost, no matter how much funding came from his opponents.

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rtko's avatar
rtko
7h

I hope Massie’s loss becomes a wake up call.

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