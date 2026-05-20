Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns war could “extend beyond the region.” Strait of Hormuz transit traffic more than doubled last week. Iran war strike triggers oil spill at protected Persian Gulf wildlife sanctuary. U.S. Treasury sanctions 50-plus Iranian-linked entities. UAE says drone that struck Barakah was launched from Iraq. Foreign governments dump U.S. Treasuries in March. NYT: U.S. and Israel secretly planned to install former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as Iran’s leader. Israeli strike on Lebanese town kills at least 11 civilians. Hezbollah drones seriously impeding Israeli military operations. Israeli strike on civilian car near Gaza City hospital kills one, wounds four. Israeli strike severs water line serving displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis. FT: Israel seizes 1,000 sq km across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Israel intercepts all vessels in Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters. Israeli minister posts video showing abuse of detained flotilla members. AIPAC-backed challenger defeats Rep. Thomas Massie in most expensive House primary in history. Democratic Socialists of America member Chris Rabb wins Democratic primary in Philly. Senate advances bill forcing Trump to seek congressional approval for Iran war. DOJ permanently bars examination of Trump family returns. Acting AG Todd Blanche says DOJ will not recommend pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell. NATO fighter jet shoots down Ukrainian drone over Estonia. 15,850 have died in Ukraine, UN says. Car bomb kills one soldier, wounds 21 near Syrian Defence Ministry in Damascus. Somaliland to open embassy in Jerusalem. Drone strike kills 28 at crowded Sudan market. UAE and France renew defense cooperation agreement. U.S. expresses “concern” about protests in Bolivia. China secretly trained Russian personnel who fought in Ukraine, Reuters finds.

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Rep. Thomas Massie speaks with supporters after his concession speech on May 19, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky. Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Iran and Ceasefire

IRGC warns war could “extend beyond the region”: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Wednesday that war would extend beyond the region if the United States and Israel resume attacks on Tehran. “If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time spread far beyond the region, and our devastating blows will crush you,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency. “The American-Zionist enemy...must know that despite the offensive carried out against us using the full capabilities of the world’s two most expensive armies, we have not deployed the full power of the Islamic revolution.”

Trump, Vance talk delayed strikes: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. could attack Iran again if no deal to end the war is reached in the coming days. “I’m saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week, a limited period of time,” Trump said. In separate remarks, J.D. Vance said Trump told him the U.S. was “locked and loaded,” although it doesn’t “want to go down that pathway” at the present moment.

Strait of Hormuz transit traffic more than doubled last week: Strait of Hormuz transit traffic rose to 54 vessels in the week of May 11–17, more than double the previous week’s 23 vessels. Ten of these ships were owned by Chinese companies, a development which corresponds with Tehran’s announcement last week that it would permit Chinese vessels to transit. Two Chinese tankers, Yuan Gui Yang and Ocean Lily, departed Wednesday, according to Reuters. Another vessel, owned by the UAE’s state petroleum company, crossed with its tracking transponder switched off, according to data from Lloyd’s List. The partial rebound remains a fraction of pre-war levels—before the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in late February, roughly 3,000 vessels transited monthly, carrying an estimated 15 million barrels of oil daily.

South Korean tanker passing through Hormuz: A South Korean oil tanker is passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the first time a Korea-managed ship transits the strait since the Iran war began. “Consultations with Iranian authorities were completed, and the vessel began sailing yesterday. It is passing through the strait very cautiously,” South Korea’s foreign minister, Cho Hyun, said, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency.

Iran war strike triggers oil spill at protected Persian Gulf wildlife sanctuary: An attack on a refinery on Lavan Island on April 9 has caused an oil spill that has reached Shidvar Island, AP reports. Shivdar is a protected wildlife breeding ground in the Persian Gulf; satellite imagery and videos show oil washing ashore on the island and dead birds, crabs, and fish covered in crude. The Lavan oil refinery came under attack last month hours after the ceasefire deal was announced. Iranian media outlets alleged the UAE carried out the attack, though Abu Dhabi did not acknowledge the strike.

U.S. Treasury sanctions 50-plus Iranian-linked entities: The U.S. Treasury Department announced sweeping new sanctions targeting more than 50 companies, individuals, and oil tankers allegedly linked to Iran’s shadow banking and petroleum export networks as part of the Trump administration’s “Economic Fury” pressure campaign against Tehran. The designations include Amin Exchange—an Iranian foreign currency firm Treasury accused of helping sanctioned Iranian banks and petrochemical companies move hundreds of millions of dollars through front companies in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Hong Kong—as well as 19 vessels Washington claims transported Iranian oil, LPG, methanol, and petrochemicals in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Iran amasses floating oil stockpile as U.S. naval blockade traps crude exports: Satellite imagery shows a sharp buildup of aging tankers around Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, as the U.S. naval blockade—in effect since April 13—traps crude exports in the Gulf, the Financial Times reported. About 39 tankers carrying Iranian oil and petrochemicals are now stranded in the Gulf, up from 29 before the blockade began, with another 13 suspected tankers identified near Chabahar port, according to United Against Nuclear Iran; CENTCOM says it has forced 88 ships to turn back to Iranian ports and disabled four tankers, while data firm Kpler says Iranian crude stored on tankers in the region has surged 65% since the war began, reaching 42 million barrels.

UAE says drone that struck Barakh was launched from Iraq, condemns attacks at the UN: The UAE’s defense ministry said Tuesday that six drones had been launched against it from Iraqi territory in the past 48 hours, including the drone that struck an electric generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

Iraq condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia: The Iraqi government issued a statement Tuesday condemning a recent drone attack on Saudi Arabia—which Riyadh said originated from Iraqi airspace—and offering to cooperate with Saudi authorities in investigating the incident, while noting that Iraqi air defense systems and surveillance equipment had detected no evidence of drones being launched from its territory.

Foreign governments dump U.S. Treasuries in March: Foreign governments cut their U.S. Treasury holdings to $9.25 trillion in March from $9.49 trillion in February as the outbreak of the U.S.-Iran conflict and the rising cost of crude oil sent Asian currencies tumbling and forced central banks to liquidate dollar reserves to fund currency intervention. China reduced its holdings roughly 6% to $652.3 billion, the lowest level since September 2008. Japan, the largest single foreign holder of American treasuries, shed approximately $47 billion of its stock, bringing its total holdings to $1.191 trillion. Foreign investors reportedly logged a $142.1 billion valuation loss on long-term Treasury holdings in March, according to CNBC.

NYT: U.S. and Israel secretly planned to install Ahmadinejad as Iran’s leader: The United States and Israel secretly planned to install former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as leader of a post-war Iranian government, but the plan collapsed after an Israeli airstrike intended to free him from house arrest by killing his Revolutionary Guard minders instead injured him on the war’s first day, the New York Times reported. The attack reportedly left Ahmadinejad disillusioned with the plan, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Lebanon

Casualty count: At least 3,073 people have been killed, and 9,362 wounded in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli strikes continue on Tuesday despite “ceasefire”: Israeli strike kills at least 11 civilians in Deir Kanoun: An Israeli strike on the town of Deir Qanoun in the Tyre District of southern Lebanon killed at least 11 civilians and wounded 3 others Tuesday, with videos from the scene showing extensive destruction as rescue crews and residents searched through collapsed buildings, journalist Courtney Bonneau reported. Six killed in attacks across Lebanon: Four people were killed when a warplane leveled a home in Kfar Sir. Two people were also killed in separate drone strikes on a vehicle in Harouf, and a motorcycle near Bint Jbeil. Historic district in Lebanon’s Nabatieh hit by Israeli warplanes: Israeli warplanes struck the historic Saray district of Nabatieh on Tuesday, damaging heritage homes, traditional markets, civilian shops, and a historic mosque, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported. Israel bombs southern Lebanon village of Kfour for first time: Israeli warplanes dropped eight heavy bombs along the eastern side of Kfour, a partly Christian village in southern Lebanon that had not been evacuated, in the village’s first-ever bombing, journalist Hadi Hoteit reported on Tuesday. Illegal use of phosphorus: Israeli forces deployed incendiary phosphorus bombs against farmers harvesting watermelons at the al-Mansouri junction in the Tyre district, Al Jazeera reported.

Hezbollah drones seriously impeding Israeli military operations: Hezbollah’s explosive drones have severely restricted Israeli freedom of movement in southern Lebanon—forcing roughly 80% of military assaults to be conducted outside of daylight hours—according to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN. Israel has approved a roughly $700 million emergency counter-drone program to develop mobile defense systems, expanded radar coverage, and anti-drone munitions. Retired Lebanese Brigadier General Bassam Yassin told The New Arab, however, that the fiber-optic-guided drones employed by the group—which carry near-zero radar signatures and are immune to electronic jamming—will remain extremely difficult to intercept.

Palestine

Casualty count: Over the last 24 hours, one Palestinian was killed and 16 were injured across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,773 killed, with 172,723 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 881 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,621, while 776 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli strike on civilian car near Gaza City hospital kills one, wounds four: An Israeli strike hit a civilian car on Al-Shuhada Street near the Friends of the Patient Hospital west of Gaza City on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four others, Drop Site contributor Mohammed Ahmed reported. Eyewitness Khaled Sabeeh described the aftermath as civilians rushed to pull the wounded from the vehicle. “It’s clear that the war is not over—it’s all a lie,” Sabeeh told Drop Site, adding, “The attacks are increasing every day.”

Israeli strike severs water line serving displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis: An Israeli strike severed a water line serving displaced Palestinians in eastern Khan Younis, Gaza on Tuesday, Reuters reported. “It was empty land. We don’t know why they bombed,” one displaced Palestinian told the wire service.

FT: Israel seizes 1,000 sq km across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Israel has occupied around 1,000 square kilometers of territory in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria since October 2023, according to the Financial Times. The land—roughly five per cent of Israel’s 1949 borders—includes large areas of southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces have established a “security zone,” almost two-thirds of Gaza now under Israeli occupation as it pushes past the agreed-upon “Yellow Line,” and positions inside Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime. The moves have driven large-scale displacement, widespread destruction, and worsening humanitarian conditions—as Israeli strikes, artillery fire, raids and detentions continue across all three. The IDF declined to comment on the calculations, but said troops’ deployment “is carried out in line with the directives of the political echelon and ongoing operational situational assessments.”

Israel intercepts all vessels in Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters: Israeli forces intercepted all vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters Tuesday, ending the convoy’s attempt to break Israel’s siege of Gaza, organizers reported. The 54 civilian boats carrying 428 participants had departed Marmaris, Turkey four days ago before being surrounded roughly 250 nautical miles off Gaza’s coast. All five Freedom Flotilla Coalition vessels were also intercepted. Israeli minister posts video showing abuse of detained flotilla members: Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted Wednesday on X a video showing mistreatment of detained flotilla activists in Ashdod Port alongside the caption “Welcome to Israel.” In the footage, Ben-Gvir is seen waving an Israeli flag while declaring, “Welcome to Israel! We are the owners of the house.” The footage also shows an activist who was shouting “Free, free Palestine,” being shoved to the ground and told to “Shut up.” Other clips show detainees forced to kneel on the floor with their faces lowered to the ground, and detainees roughly escorted with their heads bent and hands zip-tied. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani issued a statement demanding an apology, calling the handling of the detainees a “total disrespect” for Italy’s requests and the personal dignity of its citizens who are part of the flotilla. Adalah—a Palestinian-run legal center in Israel—said in a statement, “Israel is employing a criminal policy of abuse and humiliation against activists seeking to confront Israel’s ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people. These events come after Adalah documented similar patterns of ill-treatment against activists in previous flotilla missions, for which Israel faced zero accountability.” U.S. sanctions four flotilla organizers: The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned four activists Tuesday—two representatives of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad and two from the Palestinian prisoners solidarity network Samidoun, based in Jordan, Spain, and Belgium—alleging without evidence that the Gaza-bound flotilla organizers were acting in support of Hamas, as Israeli forces simultaneously intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the flotilla a “pro-terror” effort, while organizer Huwaida Arraf rejected the characterization as “ridiculous,” and Samidoun called the sanctions “the latest manifestation of the ongoing U.S. genocidal war on the Palestinian people.”

Musk announces Tesla autonomous driving rollout in Israel: Elon Musk announced plans to roll out Tesla’s autonomous driving technology in Israel “soon” while addressing the country’s International Smart Mobility Summit via video link from Texas on Sunday, praising Israel’s technology sector and describing artificial intelligence as the future of transport, according to The New Arab. Musk, who visited Israel in November 2023, reversed an earlier proposal last week to provide Starlink access to aid groups working in Gaza, after Israeli government officials threatened retaliation.

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

Tuesday’s election results: AIPAC-backed challenger defeats Rep. Thomas Massie in most expensive House primary in history: Republican Rep. Thomas Massi e lost his Kentucky primary Tuesday to former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein after AIPAC and allied pro-Israel groups poured more than $15.8 million into the race, making it the most expensive House primary in U.S. history at roughly $32 million in total spending—surpassing AIPAC’s 2024 spending to oust Rep. Jamaal Bowman . Massie, one of the few Republicans to vote against U.S. military support for Israel and a consistent critic of the Iran war, framed the race as a referendum on foreign influence in Congress, telling supporters in his concession speech that his opponents had tried to “buy the seat.” DSA member Chris Rabb wins Democratic primary in Philly: Penn. state Rep. Chris Rabb , a Democratic Socialists of America member endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, won the Democratic primary Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District—spanning parts of west and north Philadelphia—defeating state Sen. Shariff Street and pediatric surgeon Ala Stanford for the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Dwight Evans , Decision Desk HQ projected. With no Republican running in a district Vice President Kamala Harris carried by 77 percentage points in 2024, Rabb is the heavy favorite to win in November. American Priorities, a pro-Palestinian super PAC launched to counter AIPAC, also backed Rabb. Republican primary for Georgia governor heads to runoff: Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones , endorsed by Trump, and healthcare billionaire Rick Jackson —who has spent $80 million of his own money on ads casting himself in Trump’s mold—will advance to a June 16 Republican runoff for governor after no candidate cleared 50% in Tuesday’s crowded primary, NBC News projected. The runoff winner will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms , who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday. Trump-backed Rep. Andy Barr wins Kentucky Republican Senate primary for McConnell’s seat: Seven-term Rep. Andy Barr won the Kentucky Republican Senate primary Tuesday with President Donald Trump’s endorsement, defeating former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron and other candidates for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell , NBC News projected. Barr is a heavy favorite in the general election against Democratic nominee Charles Booker in a state that has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1992.

Senate advances bill forcing Trump to seek congressional approval for Iran war: The Senate advanced legislation Tuesday aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran or seek congressional authorization, passing 50-47 after Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana flipped his vote days after losing his primary race, which Trump had declined to support. The measure exposed growing Republican fractures over the war, with Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.) , Susan Collins (Maine) , and Lisa Murkowski (Ala.) joining Cassidy in support, while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (Pa.) voted with most Republicans against the measure.

DOJ permanently bars examination of Trump family returns: A one-page addendum posted to the Justice Department website Tuesday revealed that the IRS is now “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing tax examinations of President Donald Trump, his family members, affiliated individuals, and related businesses for all returns filed before Monday’s settlement—an expansion of the nearly $1.8 billion deal announced the previous day that made no mention of resolving Trump’s longstanding tax disputes. Two former IRS commissioners condemned the move, with John Koskinen calling it a “terrible precedent” that amounts to a government windfall for Trump.

Acting AG Blanche says DOJ will not recommend pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday that he will not recommend a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker who aided Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of underage girls. Trump has not ruled out a Maxwell pardon, saying last year he is “allowed” to do it.

Hawley calls for universal stock trading ban: Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri called Tuesday for a universal ban on individual stock trading covering all federal officials—including the president, vice president, and Supreme Court justices—after a financial disclosure showed President Donald Trump or his investment managers made more than 3,700 stock trades in the first quarter of the year involving major corporations with business before his administration. Vice President JD Vance pushed back, saying Trump does not personally execute trades but has independent wealth advisers managing his money, and said the administration supports banning congressional stock trading.

Trump endorses Ken Paxton in Texas Senate Republican runoff: President Donald Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in next week’s Texas Senate primary runoff, saying on Truth Social that Cornyn was not supportive of him “when times were tough.” Paxton, who has survived adultery allegations, felony securities fraud indictment charges, and an impeachment by members of his own party, holds a narrow lead in independent polls but trails Democratic candidate James Talarico in several general election matchups.

Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm grows to $3.5 billion on “America First” pitch: Donald Trump Jr.’s Palm Beach-based venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, has grown from roughly $200 million to $3.5 billion in assets by pitching an “America First” investment strategy centered on what it calls patriotic capitalism, the Financial Times reported. The firm, which has invested in artificial intelligence, defense, and technology companies, including Databricks, Groq, Elon Musk’s xAI, SpaceX, and Anduril, aims to reach $10 billion in assets, with one partner telling the FT the firm hopes to become a Carlyle Group-style powerhouse leveraging deep political connections in Washington to build influence and attract capital.

Progressive Caucus backs Campa-Najjar in California’s 48th District: The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC endorsed Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in California’s 48th District on Tuesday, backing the Palestinian American candidate over San Diego city council member Marni von Wilpert , who has the backing of the pro-Israel group Democratic Majority for Israel, Semafor reported. A recent SurveyUSA poll showing two Republicans leading the field has raised alarm about a Democratic lockout in a district Kamala Harris narrowly carried.

Judge bars immigration arrests at Manhattan courthouses: A federal judge ruled Monday that immigration agents can no longer make arrests in and around three Manhattan buildings where immigration proceedings are held except in exceptional circumstances, finding that individuals have a serious interest in attending removal proceedings and pursuing asylum claims “without fear of arrest.” The judge had declined to ban the practice last year, but that Tuesday’s ruling was necessary to “correct a clear error and prevent a manifest injustice.”

Other International News

China hosts Putin for high-level summit after U.S. visit: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Wednesday, days after hosting President Donald Trump for a U.S.-China summit. During the meeting, Xi described China-Russia ties as a force of “calm amid chaos” and criticized “unilateral hegemonic currents” running through international affairs. Xi also called for enhanced “comprehensive strategic coordination” between China and Russia. Putin and Xi signed a joint statement reaffirming their close ties and support for a “multipolar world.”

NATO fighter jet shoots down Ukrainian drone over Estonia: A Romanian F-16 deployed with NATO shot down a Ukrainian drone over southern Estonia on Tuesday after authorities determined its trajectory was aimed at Russian targets. The apparently accidental intrusion by the drone came as Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated that Ukraine had been advised to keep attack trajectories as far from NATO territory as possible. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service claimed, without providing evidence, that Ukraine is preparing to launch drone attacks against Russia from Baltic territory and warned Latvia of “just retribution” for any such attack.

Strikes in Ukraine continue: At least six people in Ukraine were killed Tuesday in Russian strikes on Pryluky, Hlukhiv, and Buryn, including a 15-year-old boy. Peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow remain stalled following the collapse of a Trump-brokered three-day ceasefire earlier this month. 15,580 have died in Ukraine, UN says: 15,850 people have been confirmed killed in Ukraine since February 2022, including 791 children, the Europe and Central Asia director at the UN’s Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs told the Security Council on Tuesday. The “actual figures are likely significantly higher,” he said.

Car bomb kills one soldier, wounds 21 near Syrian Defence Ministry in Damascus: A car bomb exploded near a Syrian Defence Ministry building in the Bab Sharqi district of Damascus on Tuesday, killing at least one soldier and wounding at least 21 people, Syrian state media reported. Army personnel had discovered an improvised explosive device planted near the site and were attempting to defuse it when the car bomb detonated. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Syria preserves ban on Israeli goods in new customs law: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a new customs decree Monday updating much of the country’s trade regulations and maintaining the country’s longstanding ban on Israeli products. The decree also established financial penalties for importing from Israel or any country that “has been subject to an economic boycott,” with fines set at six to eight times the value of seized goods. Israeli forces have carried out near-daily incursions into southern Syria.

Somaliland to open embassy in Jerusalem: Somaliland’s ambassador said on Tuesday that the breakaway region will open an embassy in Jerusalem and that Israel will open an embassy in Hargeisa “soon,” which the Israeli foreign minister confirmed in a post on X. Israel became the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland’s independence in December. Somaliland’s embassy would become the eighth located in Jerusalem—a city whose status as the capital of the country remains contested; 96 other embassies operate in Tel Aviv.

Drone strike kills 28 at crowded Sudan market: A drone strike on a crowded market in the town of Ghubaysh in Sudan’s West Kordofan province killed 28 people and wounded dozens Tuesday morning, according to the Emergency Lawyers rights group. The attack was blamed on the Sudanese army, and claimed the attack struck two Rapid Support Forces combat vehicles near the market and killed only combatants. Drone attacks in the country killed at least 880 civilians between January and April, according to the UN. Smuggled mining explosives kill five: At least five people were killed Monday when a truck and box vehicle carrying smuggled explosives used in artisanal gold mining detonated in the Abu Talha area west of Kassala city in eastern Sudan, according to the Sudan Tribune. Smuggling is common in Sudan’s artisanal mining industry, the outlet claims, as a means of avoiding official inspections.

UAE and France renew defense cooperation agreement: The United Arab Emirates and France renewed their bilateral defense cooperation agreement Tuesday in Toulouse, where French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin met with UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei. The renewal follows the UAE’s withdrawal from a proposal to jointly fund development of the next-generation Rafale F5 fighter jet—leaving France to shoulder the full projected cost of roughly $5.7 billion after Abu Dhabi had been expected to cover as much as $4 billion. France, which has an estimated 750 to 900 military personnel stationed at UAE bases and has been assisting the country in intercepting Iranian drones. Last Friday, France announced its Charles de Gaulle carrier strike group would soon arrive in the Strait of Hormuz.

Nigeria military claims joint strikes with U.S. killed 175 Islamic State militants: The Nigerian military announced on Tuesday that it had killed 175 militants in recent days in its joint campaign with the United States against the Islamic State West African Province. The announcement came after the U.S. military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) said it had carried out attacks on Sunday in coordination with the Nigerian government.

Kenya suspends transport strike over fuel hikes: A Kenyan public transport strike over fuel price hikes triggered by the Iran war was suspended for one week on Tuesday after the government reached an interim agreement with the bus and minibus owner association. The government offered a 10-shilling-per-liter diesel reduction—far short of the 46-shilling cut operators demanded. More talks are expected in the interim.

South African electrical utility threatens to cut power to Johannesburg: South Africa’s state electricity company Eskom warned Tuesday it may reduce or terminate power supply to Johannesburg—the country’s largest city—as a result of the city’s 5.26 billion rand ($315 million) debt. The city and its utility have a further 1.58 billion rand due June 5. Eskom claims that it has worked with the municipality for more than two years to resolve its unpaid debts, and that the city repeatedly defaulted. The announcement follows a recent comment from South Africa’s National Treasury expressing “serious concern” about the state of Johannesburg’s finances.

U.S. expresses “concern” about protests in Bolivia: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on Tuesday he is “very concerned” about escalating unrest in Bolivia after speaking with President Rodrigo Paz, calling nationwide protests against the eight-month-old government’s austerity measures a “coup financed by an unholy alliance between politics and organized crime.” Protests that began with strikes in early May have grown into a nationwide movement of labor unions, miners, transport workers, and rural groups pressing Paz—whose government ended nearly two decades of leftist rule in November—to roll back austerity measures and address the rising costs of living in the country.

Venezuelan government to release 300 prisoners this week: Venezuela’s National Assembly head Jorge Rodríguez announced Tuesday that 300 prisoners would be released between Monday and Friday, including three police officers tied to events surrounding the 2002 coup that briefly ousted Hugo Chavez who have been held since 2003, people with medical conditions, and those over the age of 70, Reuters reported.

China secretly trained Russian personnel who fought in Ukraine, Reuters finds: The Chinese military covertly trained approximately 200 Russian military personnel at facilities in Beijing, Nanjing, and Shijiazhuang in late 2025 under an agreement signed by senior officers from both countries in July of that year, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The training included education in drone warfare, electronic warfare, armored infantry operations, and counter-drone measures—and some of those trained subsequently returned to fight in Ukraine, according to three European intelligence agencies cited by the report and corroborated by documents seen by Reuters.

Rwanda signs nuclear cooperation agreements with U.S.: Rwanda signed civil nuclear cooperation agreements with the United States and the U.S. company Holtec International on Tuesday, as part of a broader push by the U.S. to position American companies as global exporters of nuclear technology to “responsible partners.” The East African nation is expected to acquire and deploy the company’s Holtec’s SMR-300 small modular reactors, which are smaller than conventional nuclear reactors, by the early 2030s. South Africa currently has Africa’s only operational nuclear power plant.

More from Drop Site

Jihadist-separatist offensive pushes Mali’s military junta toward collapse: A coordinated April 25 offensive by al-Qaeda-affiliated Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin and Tuareg separatists from the Azwad Liberation Front killed Defense Minister Sadio Camara, briefly seized the military garrison town of Kati for 12 hours, forced Russia’s Africa Corps to retreat from Kidal, and triggered a blockade on the capital Bamako that has caused fuel and food shortages. “We can no longer go out to our fields, and hunger is beginning to set in. We are at our breaking point,” one Malian told Drop Site. Read more about Mali’s insurgency, the Russian mercenaries in the country, and the government response in Mamadou Diallo’s full report for Drop Site here.

Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain discusses our latest reporting on Pakistan—and particularly, the leaked cyphers we published in full—in a video here. The full report by Murtaza, Ryan Grim, and Waqas Ahmed is available here.

In this week’s Drop Site’s livestream, Jeremy Scahill discusses the state of the war and ceasefire in Iran with Negar Mortazavi, fellow at the Center for International Policy and host of the “Iran Podcast.” Then Ryan Grim and Maysa Mustafa talk with photographer Misan Harriman and Yale researcher Nathaniel Raymond about the latest from Sudan. The stream concludes with Maysa, Ryan, and Drop Site Capitol Hill correspondent Julian Andreone outlining Tuesday’s primary elections. The full stream is available here:

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