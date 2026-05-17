Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
4h

The Biden administration gave us the prolonged Ukraine proxy war, the Israeli Gaza genocide, and the collapse of the elected Pakistani government. What did I leave out? Oh, he failed to prosecute Trump’s attemped insurrection for three years while allowing him to run for another term in violation of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

Reply
Share
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
4h

Wow. This is a **big** read - in several senses of the term.

Two takeaways from my first read-through:

1) Western "democracy", as always, is being delivered to other parts of the world through very undemocratic processes. No thought whatsoever to the **human** impact of its policies.

2) The current military-controlled government of Pakistan is untrustworthy and unstable, therefore a very poor base for negotiations as consequential as those between the US and Iran - unless, Washington is not truly pursuing a negotiated settlement, which from my window, it isn't.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture