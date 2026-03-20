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ThisOldMan's avatar
ThisOldMan
4h

You don't fight a "war" with a publicly declared deadline upon it. A real war is an existential battle for your existence as a independent nation (just ask our vassals Japan or Germany). If you can afford to play games with deadlines, you can obviously afford to lose, and your "war" is in no way "existential." In that case the U.N. charter (which was ratified by the Senate and hence is U.S. law) makes it very clear that you have no right to fight, since it's not "self defense." And if you have no right to fight and your leaders make you do it anyway, then they're the aggressors and the only resolution you should pass must call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for turning your leaders over to the ICC to face justice. Full stop.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
3h

Who would have ever thought that 3.5 billion dollars yearly allocated to Israel would be used to effectively own the US Congress? The DNC ruled out the public release of their inquiry into 2024 election losses (again) to Trump. With the exception of a few handfuls of Representatives and Senators, that influence is very much alive in the halls of Congress.

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