Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
2h

Schumer, Jeffries and the entrenched Democratic establishment had better do everything and anything in their power to make sure we do NOT attack Iran. This is my red line. I will NEVER vote again - for anything.

No more war on behalf of Israel, no more war for oil, no more war for territory, no more war for the oligarchy.

Shut it down.

Reply
Share
1 reply
huey's avatar
huey
2h

Is Israel going to pay for the cost to the US tax payers of this operation.

Does Iran pose an actual physical threat to the US? or just Israel?

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture