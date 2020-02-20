How Bloomberg Blew it In Las Vegas

On Wednesday night, 6 of the remaining Democratic candidates faced off in Las Vegas ahead of the Nevada caucuses. All eyes were on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who, despite sitting out the early contests and appearing in none of the previous debates, has surged in many polls thanks to a relentless self-funded ad campaign. Would he live up to his own hype?

In a word, no. Bloomberg was unprepared for the barrage of attacks he faced from all sides, and suffered especially from a set of withering takedowns at the hands of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Intercept DC bureau chief Ryan Grim joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss Bloomberg’s debut performance and how the debate might affect the race going forward.

