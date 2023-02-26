How Progressive Democrats Were Railroaded in the Primaries by AIPAC and Allied Groups

This week on Deconstructed, host Ryan Grim revisits his reporting on how the Democratic Majority for Israel, Mainstream Democrats PAC, and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee spent so much money on the politics of Israel that the question of Israel-Palestine now dominates Democratic primaries.

