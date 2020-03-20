Drop Site News

How to Save the U.S. Economy, With AOC and Stephanie Kelton
How to Save the U.S. Economy, With AOC and Stephanie Kelton

Mar 20, 2020

Border Closures. Economic meltdown. Skyrocketing unemployment claims. Every day brings new news of the COVID-19 pandemic’s unprecedented impact on American life. Will the federal government find the political will to enact the kinds of radical measures necessary to help Americans keep their heads above water during this crisis? New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and economist Stephanie Kelton join Mehdi Hasan to discuss what needs to be done.

