George Leone
There is no ambiguity left. What’s happening in Gaza is not a “conflict,” a “ceasefire violation,” or a tragedy in the abstract—it’s the routine, bureaucratized killing of civilians, infants included, with hospitals, graveyards, and entire families treated as expendable. Calling this a ceasefire is a lie meant to manage headlines, not reality. At the same time, the U.S. is carrying out lethal immigration raids at home, pulling agents only after citizens are killed, while protecting blacklisting operations like Canary Mission and pretending Jeffrey Epstein was some rogue aberration rather than a man embedded in elite power networks. This isn’t policy failure—it’s moral collapse. Drop Site is one of the few outlets that refuses to launder this violence into palatable language, and that refusal matters when so many institutions have chosen complicity over truth.

Marco Rodriguez
And the mainstream media keeps talking of this as a ceasefire.

