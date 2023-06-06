Imran Khan: U.S. Was Manipulated By Pakistan Military Into Backing Overthrow

Imran Khan became Pakistan’s prime minister through a most unusual route. As he explained in an interview on Sunday night, Khan was for decades the nation’s most famous cricketer, before transitioning into the world of philanthropy, building hospitals and supporting universities. From there, he moved into politics, founding a party — the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI — and sweeping into power in 2018. But he had a slim majority, and was ousted in a no-confidence vote by 2022. Since then, he and his party have been the target of a relentless crackdown by the nation’s military, which has ruled the country directly or indirectly for decades. On this week's Deconstructed, Ryan Grim speaks to Khan about his career, the political crisis facing Pakistan, and his diminishing hope for a negotiated resolution.

