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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
3h

These negotiations in Pakistan will never go anywhere because, well, Israel. That's the elephant in the room.

Iran will never accept any agreement if it doesn't involve muzzling Israel and it's murderous campaigns in Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank.

Iran has the upper hand at the negotiation table: the U.S. and Israel launched a war to squash Iran, and now Iran is a superpower in the entire region.

That's what this war has achieved, and the U. S. and Israel seem to be in denial.

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huey's avatar
huey
3h

Peace talks depend on Israel attacking Lebanon HUH. Making the world realize that they have been the main cause of violence relating to the Middle East for the last 50 years. One way or another they are the main reason for most of its wars. The AIPAC induced coma of the US carries on this blindness to this day.

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