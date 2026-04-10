U.S. delegation heads to Pakistan as ceasefire talks hinge on Lebanon. U.S. President Donald Trump suggests Israel agrees to ceasefire in Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says otherwise. Netanyahu says Israel will open direct talks with Lebanon “as soon as possible.” Iran-linked hackers claim breach of former Israeli army chief’s phone. Hormuz transit remains at a near standstill. Israeli army chief in Lebanon: “We are not in a ceasefire.” Israeli forces kill third-grade girl in northern Gaza. Inflation spikes on record energy price increases. White House told staff to stop insider trading. First Lady Melania Trump denies Epstein ties. DNC rejects resolution targeting AIPAC influence. Russia and Ukraine agree to Easter ceasefire. Trump wants to punish NATO for Iran War by withdrawing troops from Europe, report says. At least 56 killed, including 17 children, in drone strike on wedding ceremony in North Darfur. U.S. summons Iraq’s ambassador in Washington after “ambush.” Philippines opens coast guard base on disputed South China Sea island. Jihadists kill Nigerian brigadier general and 17 soldiers. UN expert warns Mexico has become a “garbage sink” for U.S. waste. Ecuador raises tariffs on Colombia to 100 percent. Argentina approves glacier mining bill amid protests.

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U.S. delegation heads to Pakistan as ceasefire talks hinge on Lebanon: Vice President JD Vance will arrive in Pakistan on Friday to lead a U.S. delegation on high-level talks with Iran in Islamabad along with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Iran’s speaker of parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, are expected to lead the Iranian delegation, though there are mixed messages from Tehran regarding Iran’s participation as a result of Israel’s ongoing attacks on Lebanon. An analyst, reportedly close to Ghalibaf, said on Thursday “Iran has informed Pakistan that if Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire, Iran’s team will not go to Islamabad.” Aragchi posted on Thursday: “If the U.S. wishes to crater its economy by letting Netanyahu kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it.”

Trump suggests Israel agrees to ceasefire in Lebanon, Netanyahu says otherwise: After telling PBS yesterday that Lebanon was “not included in the deal,” President Donald Trump told Israeli journalist Neria Kraus on Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is on board with the agreement,” and that he would “low key a little bit” with regards to Lebanon. In remarks to the Israeli public, however, Netanyahu unequivocally denied this, saying, “There is no ceasefire in Lebanon.” “We continue to strike Hezbollah with full force,” he said, and he said there would be no end to these strikes until the “security” of the Israeli people was “restored.” CBS News reported on Thursday that President Donald Trump had agreed to ceasefire terms with Iran that included Lebanon, according to multiple diplomatic sources, before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump, and the U.S. public position shifted.

Netanyahu says Israel will open direct talks with Lebanon “as soon as possible”: Netanyahu announced on Thursday that Israel would enter direct negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible” after what he said were “repeated calls” from the Lebanese government to do so. He added that Israel would continue to strike Hezbollah in Lebanon. Lebanese Prime Minister Joseph Aoun welcomed the move. Hezbollah has rejected any talks with Israel. A U.S. official confirmed to AP that talks between Israel and Lebanon would take place starting next week at the State Department in Washington. AP cited a source as saying the talks would be led on the U.S. side by Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and on the Israeli side by Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter.

Iran’s supreme leader declares victory, outlines objectives: On the 40-day anniversary of his father’s death, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei gave an address in which he declared Iranian victory, discussed plans for the Strait of Hormuz, and stressed the unity of the “Resistance Front.” “Today… it can be said that you, the heroic Iranian nation, are the definitive victors. The emergence of the Islamic Republic as a major power and the decline of global arrogance are now visible to all,” he said. Khamenei also mentioned the upcoming ceasefire talks with the U.S. and pledged there would be a “new era” in the Strait of Hormuz.

New figures on Iran war toll: Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization, an official government body, was quoted in state media as saying the death toll from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is over 3,000 people. A previous tally from the Ministry of Health on April 3 put the toll at 2,076.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Friday a total of 125,630 civilian units were hit across the country in U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, according to the IRNA news agency, including 32 universities, 857 schools, and 339 medical facilities.

Iran-linked hackers claim breach of former Israeli army chief’s phone: The hacking group Handala, reportedly linked to the Iranian government, claimed on Thursday to have accessed more than 19,000 files from the phone of former Israeli Defence Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, including images and videos from sensitive meetings. Some of the leaked material reportedly shows Halevi meeting with United States and Arab officials in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. The group also claimed access to maps, command centers, and other classified systems, though much of that material has not been publicly released.

Hormuz transit remains at a near standstill: A Gabon-flagged oil tanker became the first non-Iranian vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the ceasefire was announced Tuesday, carrying 44,000 barrels of fuel oil from Sharjah to India, MarineTraffic reported. Only nine vessels transited the strait on Wednesday and Thursday combined, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared with a prewar daily average of more than 135. The International Maritime Organization estimates some 2,000 ships—including oil and gas tankers, bulk carriers, and six cruise liners—remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, with 20,000 seafarers aboard.

“There will be no return to the pre-war status quo”: A senior Iranian source told Russian state news agency TASS on Thursday that Tehran will cap vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz at fewer than 15 ships per day under the ceasefire terms, with all passage subject to approval by the IRGC. “There will be no return to the pre-war status quo,” the source said. Trump on Thursday, posted on Truth Social on Thursday that “Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!” He also posted earlier: “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait – They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!”

Kuwait condemns drone strikes on vital facilities, blames Iran: The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Friday accused Iran of launching drone attacks on Thursday that targeted “vital Kuwaiti facilities.” It blamed the attacks on Iran and its “allied factions, militias, and armed groups.” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied launching attacks on Gulf states.

Saudi government tallies damage from previous strikes: Strikes on Saudi energy infrastructure have reduced the kingdom’s oil production capacity by around 600,000 barrels per day and cut throughput on the East-West Pipeline—Saudi Arabia’s only crude export route while the Strait of Hormuz remains blockaded—by about 700,000 barrels per day, the Saudi Ministry of Energy said Thursday. The Saudi government had not previously provided details about strikes on its energy industry during the war. In its statement, it did not blame Iran directly (though it did note that it had intercepted many Iranian drones and missiles in recent weeks). It also announced the deaths of one Saudi national, an employee of the national oil company, and seven other foreign nationals.

Kamal Kharrazi, senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, dies from airstrike injuries: Kamal Kharrazi, the former Iranian foreign minister and head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, died Friday from injuries sustained in a United States-Israeli airstrike on his Tehran home on April 1, in which his wife was also killed. The 81-year-old served as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005 and as ambassador to the United Nations from 1989 to 1997, and had continued as a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei following the death of Ali Khamenei. At the time of the strike, Kharrazi had reportedly been working with Pakistani intermediaries to arrange a direct meeting between Iranian officials and Vice President JD Vance.