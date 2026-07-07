Beyond the Battlefield: What Comes Next for the Iran and Gaza Wars

Since October 7, 2023 and the launch of the genocidal war on Gaza, the U.S. and Israel have manufactured a reality in the Middle East—a new reality in which ceasefires have been redefined as a diplomatic cudgel to incapacitate any resistance to Israel’s wars and force surrender. Israel can continue its attacks, claiming self defense, while local, indigenous forces or resistance groups must adhere to not only the terms of the so-called agreements, but also to submit to new and evolving demands.

Nowhere has this dynamic this been more pronounced than in the case of the Gaza ceasefire signed in October 2025. On the Drop Site News livestream, Diana Buttu, Palestinian human rights lawyer and a former legal advisor and negotiator for the Palestine Liberation Organization, speaks to Jeremy Scahill about the state of negotiations with Trump’s Board of “Peace.” Buttu and Scahill analyze the latest developments, including Israeli media predictions that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—currently campaigning for re-election—may launch another massive military operation in Gaza.

Meanwhile, as millions of people gather in Iran for the multi-day funeral procession for the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the future of the fragile Memorandum of Understanding between Tehran and the Trump administration hangs in the balance. President Donald Trump expressed surprise at the size of the crowds in Iran, saying he thought people hated Khamenei. For Iran’s leaders, the funeral has served as both an act of defiance and a warning to the U.S. and Israel.

Vali Nasr, Professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies at Johns Hopkins, joins Scahill and Murtaza Hussain for a wide-ranging discussion on Khamenei’s life and legacy. Nasr, whose latest book is “Iran’s Grand Strategy: A Political History,” also discusses the state of the Iran MOU, the prospects for a broader agreement and how Iran’s government would navigate attempts by the White House to strip Iran of its negotiating leverage.

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