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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
8h

"Lebanese president says talks to extend ceasefire are ongoing, ahead of meeting with Israel: Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun said that “contacts are underway to extend the ceasefire deadline"...

What ceasefire? The one that's a bunch of words written on paper and talked about but doesn't exist in real form? This isn't a ceasefire. Neither is whatever the Israeli's are doing in Gaza. They, along with their accomplices, are weaponizing language to gaslight us all into a fraudulent sense of peace. There is no peace. There is only continued killing and illegal land grabbing. What defines war and conquest doesn't get to be decided by the aggressors.

**We must stop using their words on their terms**.

This is still, and always was a genocide.

This is **not** and never was a ceasefire.

Israel & collaborators will **never** honor a good faith agreement. How much more do they have to destroy before the rest of the world acknowledges this? The language of force is the only thing that will compel them to cease firing. The sooner this happens - and I believe it is inevitable - the less suffering and setbacks the world will endure.

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marth frez's avatar
marth frez
8h

I'm stunned that the President of Lebanon wants to extend a ceasefire with the parasitic zionist terrorists when they're in violation of the current so called ceasefire. The President doesn't understand that the parasites want their land or maybe he's ok with giving it to them.

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