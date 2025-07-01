Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

Virginia MM
3h

Iran needs a nuclear weapon. Then the US and maybe Israel would leave it alone.

What kind of hypocrits are we, who have over 200 nuclear weapons, to tell Iran it cannot have any?

Of course, it would be best if all countries got rid of all their nuclear weapons.

Safir Ahmed
2h

The ancient Greek tragedian, Aeschylus, famously said "Truth is the first casualty of war." We best take the public statements from Trump/Hegseth and Khamenei with a spoonful of salt.

From Murtaza's comprehensive report, a few things seem are likely true:

1. Iran's nuclear program has been damaged, but not decimated,; it can rebuild in a few months;

2) Israel will continue its assassinations and periodic bombings of Iran, and try to lure Trump into exerting American military muscle.

Meanwhile some questions remain unanswered because they haven't been asked:

1) Israel has acquired nuclear weapons without signing the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and demands Iran cannot do what Israel did -- on what basis?

2) Trump abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal signed by Iran and all 5 U.N. Security Council members, and now has the temerity to bomb them and force them to agree to a lesser deal. Does Trump really expect them to do that?

If we are a democratic and open society, we ought to be loudly asking these questions.

We look to Drop Site and other independent media to raise such questions because the corporate media is mum. AIPAC got their tongue.

