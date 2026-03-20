Israel bombs targets east of Tehran. IRGC officials assassinated by Israel. Netanyahu says Israel will “hold off” on further attacks on Iran’s energy facilities. Kuwait refinery hit for the second time. Israel bombs Syria. Drone strike on Haifa oil refinery in Israel. IRGC claims it hit F-35 over central Iran. U.S. fast-tracks $16.5B in arms sales to Gulf allies amid Iran strikes. 3,200 vessels stranded west of Strait of Hormuz. Lebanon signals readiness for immediate talks with Israel. Al-Aqsa mosque closed for Eid. U.S. proposal calls for full Hamas disarmament in Gaza. Senate panel advances nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin to lead DHS. Tulsi Gabbard says American and Israeli war aims in Iran diverge. Trump administration pushes to deport 5-year-old. Pentagon to extend National Guard deployment in Washington through 2029, ABC reports. Mexican fuel shipments to Cuba remain paused. Mexican forces kill 11 in raid leading to the capture of Sinaloa Cartel faction leader. Drone strike from Sudan kills 17 in Chad, risking escalation. DRC and Rwanda agree to de-escalate after Washington talks. FIFA keeps Iran World Cup matches in the U.S., declines action on Palestinian complaint.

NEW from Drop Site: On the ground report from Kabul: Strike on rehab center that killed at least 400 leaves families searching for missing. Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.) to reject future AIPAC donations.

This is Drop Site Daily, our free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Israel bombs targets east of Tehran: The Israeli military said on Friday it has begun striking targets east of Tehran. Late on Thursday, the Israeli military said it had carried out over 130 strikes on targets in western and central Iran over the previous day.

Iranian officials assassinated by Israel: Israel said it killed the head of the Intelligence Division of the paramilitary Basij Force, Esmail Ahmadi, as well as several other senior commanders in a strike in Tehran on Friday. Earlier on Friday, Iranian state media said the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Mohammad Naini, had been killed in an airstrike that was later confirmed to be Israeli. Hours before his death, Naini issued a statement insisting Tehran was still able to build missiles despite U.S. and Israeli attacks, countering a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu claims Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities are severely degraded: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a press conference in Jerusalem on Thursday that Iran no longer has the ability to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles. Other notable comments: Netanyahu also said Israel would avoid further strikes on energy sites at President Donald Trump’s request and backed Trump’s claim that Israel “acted alone” in attacking the South Pars facility.

He continued to urge Iranians to overthrow their government, saying that regime change would require a significant “ground component” of Iranians themselves.

Netanyahu addressed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the war with Iran could accelerate plans to bypass maritime “chokepoints” through new oil and gas routes, including pipelines running west across Saudi Arabia to Israeli ports. He framed the idea as part of a broader “land bridge” vision linking Asia to Europe, arguing it could stabilize global energy flows.

Kuwait refinery hit for second time: Drones struck the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery in Kuwait for the second day on Friday, with fires breaking out across multiple units at the facility. Iran is increasingly targeting energy sites in the Gulf after Israel attacked Iran’s South Pars offshore natural gas field earlier this week.

Israel bombs Syria: The Israeli military said it targeted sites in Sweida in southern Syria on Friday in response to what it said were attacks against the Druze community.

Israel says it carried out first strikes on Iranian navy in Caspian Sea: The Israeli military said on Thursday that it struck Iranian naval infrastructure at a port and base in the Caspian Sea, targeting its missile ships, patrol vessels, and naval facilities. The operation was described as an effort to disrupt the Iranian navy’s operations and to degrade command and operational capacity in the region.

Strike on Haifa oil refinery in Israel: An Iranian missile attack struck an Israeli refinery in Haifa on Thursday, damaging electrical infrastructure. In a statement, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said power was briefly disrupted as a result of the attack on the Oil Refineries Ltd facility before being restored for most customers.

Israeli reservist charged with spying for Iran: Israeli authorities announced on Friday they arrested an army reservist on charges of spying for Iran. Police claimed the reservist, Raz Cohen, maintained contact with Iranian intelligence for months before the war and that he passed on sensitive information, including details related to Israel’s Iron Dome system, where he had previously served. According to Haaretz, prosecutors “allege Cohen’s Iranian handler asked him for the names of associates of high-ranking officials and members of the Knesset, as well as the names of senior IDF officers and pilots.” Read Drop Site’s previous coverage of Iran’s attempts to recruit Israeli citizens as spies here.

U.S.-linked facility near Baghdad airport targeted dozens of times: A former U.S. base near Baghdad’s airport that still supports American operations has been hit at least 65 times since early March, according to an Iraqi security report obtained by the Associated Press, with most attacks involving drones. While many attacks were intercepted, a recent rocket strike wounded four airport personnel. Iraqi militias backed by Iran have claimed responsibility for a number of these strikes.

Iraq’s PMF says airstrikes killed fighters in the north: Airstrikes killed two fighters from Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces in northern Iraq, with the group blaming Israel and the United States for the attacks on positions in Nineveh and Salah al-Din provinces.

IRGC claims it hit F-35 over central Iran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its air defenses struck a U.S. F-35 fighter jet around 2:50 a.m. over central Iran, claiming the aircraft was seriously damaged and may have crashed. The group said the incident followed the interception of more than 125 “American-Zionist” drones. A spokesperson for Central Command later announced a fifth-generation F-35 was forced to make an emergency landing, and that the aircraft landed safely; the incident is now “under investigation.”

U.S. reportedly launches ground-based missiles at Iran from Gulf territory: The United States has used ground-launched ballistic missiles in its war on Iran, marking the first combat use of its newer long-range Army systems, according to the Wall Street Journal. The missiles’ limited range suggests launches from nearby Gulf territory, with verified footage indicating at least some launches from Bahrain. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also alleged that U.S. forces struck Kharg Island from the United Arab Emirates earlier this week.

U.S. weighs options to seize or blockade Iran’s Kharg Island to reopen Hormuz: The Trump administration is considering plans to occupy or blockade Iran’s Kharg Island, a key oil export hub, to pressure Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Axios, though no decision has been made. Officials say the move would likely follow further strikes to weaken Iranian defenses and could require additional troop deployments to the region.

UAE says $1.4 trillion U.S. investment plan will proceed despite war: The United Arab Emirates will continue its $1.4 trillion long-term investment framework with the United States despite the war with Iran, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said in a letter, according to Bloomberg. “The UAE’s $1.4 trillion investment… will stay on track with plans to accelerate deployment and funding [to the framework,” Otaiba reportedly wrote.

UN shipping agency says 3,200 vessels stranded west of Strait of Hormuz: About 20,000 seafarers are stranded aboard ships as attacks on commercial vessels disrupt transit through the Strait of Hormuz, the International Maritime Organization said at a March 19 emergency meeting in London. Roughly 3,200 vessels are confined in the Gulf, including around 450 oil and gas tankers, 150 container ships, and 200 bulk carriers. Crews are facing worsening conditions, with reports of rapidly dwindling food and water supplies.

Iran establishes controlled shipping corridor through Hormuz: Iran is allowing select vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz along routes inside its territorial waters with prior approval, according to Lloyd’s List. At least one tanker reportedly paid around $2 million for passage. India, China, Pakistan, Iraq, and Malaysia have made requests to coordinate passage with Tehran. Ships linked to the United States or Israel will be excluded from this route.

G7 allies signal coordinated response to Hormuz disruption: The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan issued a joint statement on Thursday expressing their “readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait.” There was little detail on any immediate measures and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated that any contribution to securing the strait would come only after hostilities ended, according to Reuters.