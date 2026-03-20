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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
6h

US hegemony & Israeli dream of same created this nightmare scenario. The constant barrage of slaughter & destruction have become part of my daily doom scroll. I can't quite allow myself to linger over each atrocity, for fear my heart & brain will break. Still, not quite normalized to the horror, as my soul weeps at the stupendous immorality exhibited by neoliberal capitalism run amok. And then embarrassingly, tho gratefully, return to my laundry.

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
6h

The sheer scope of what’s happening right now should alarm anyone paying attention. We’re watching a rapid escalation from shadow conflict into open, multi-front warfare—strikes deep into Iran, attacks on energy infrastructure from Kuwait to Haifa, and now even disruptions threatening the global economy through the Strait of Hormuz. This isn’t “deterrence”—it’s a widening regional war with global consequences.

What’s especially disturbing is how normalized some of these actions have become. Assassinations of officials, bombing campaigns across multiple countries, and the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque during Eid—something that hasn’t happened since 1967—are treated like routine developments instead of historic escalations.

At the same time, the U.S. fast-tracking billions in weapons and openly discussing options like blockades or seizures of territory suggests this is not de-escalation—it’s preparation for something much bigger. Meanwhile, civilians across the region—from Gaza to Lebanon to Iran—are the ones paying the price, while global shipping, food supply chains, and energy markets start to buckle.

If this continues, the question isn’t whether things get worse—it’s how far this spreads, and how many people get pulled into a war they never chose.

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