President Donald Trump announces two-week ceasefire with Iran. Attacks in region continue, despite ceasefire. Trump decided on war with Iran after secret Israeli pitch, New York Times reports. Israel conducts “largest coordinated strike” against Lebanon. UAE says 375 have been arrested since war began. Defense for Children International–Palestine shuts down after 35 years. Congressmembers, NAACP call for invocation of the 25th Amendment. Liberal Chris Taylor wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, expanding majority to 5-2. Republican Clay Fuller wins Georgia special election. ICE agents shoot man during vehicle stop in rural California town. House Freedom Caucus breaks with leadership, demands full DHS funding in reconciliation bill. American journalist Shelly Kittleson freed in Baghdad. Protesters storm Kuwaiti consulate in Basra. One killed in gun battle near Israeli consulate in Istanbul. Four killed in India’s Manipur. Libyan businessman reportedly funded Haftar’s Tripoli offensive, arms transfers to Sudan. Ukrainian forces operating covertly in Libya launched March drone strike on Russian tanker. Armed men kill at least 20 and abduct villagers in Nigeria’s Niger state.

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First responders stand amid rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Corniche al-Mazraa neighbourhood on April 8, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.

Ceasefire announcement

Trump announces two-week ceasefire with Iran: President Donald Trump announced around 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday that the United States would suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks in what he called a “double sided ceasefire,” conditioning the pause on the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.” Trump said the U.S. had “met and exceeded all military objectives” and described a ten-point Iranian proposal as a “workable basis” for a broader deal, adding that the two sides were “very far along with a definitive agreement” on long-term peace and that the two-week window was intended to “finalize and consummate” that wider settlement. He called Tuesday a “big day for World Peace.” The ceasefire went into effect at 8:22 p.m. ET, according to Axios. Iran’s ten-point proposal—which Trump said he accepted as the basis for negotiations—calls for a complete cessation of hostilities against Iran and allied resistance groups; withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region and a prohibition on attacks launched from regional bases; limited daily passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks under Iranian supervision; cancellation of all primary, secondary, and United Nations sanctions; compensation for war damages through an investment and financial fund; Iran’s commitment to not building nuclear weapons alongside U.S. acceptance of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment; Iranian agreement to negotiate bilateral and multilateral peace treaties with regional countries; extension of any non-aggression guarantees to all resistance groups; and termination of all International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors resolutions and United Nations Security Council resolutions relating to Iran, with all commitments formalized in an official United Nations resolution. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the Islamic Republic’s top security decision-making body, announced Wednesday that talks would begin “with complete distrust of the American side” on Friday, April 10, in Islamabad, with two weeks allocated to finalize the details of Tehran’s ten-point demands and codify them into a binding United Nations Security Council resolution—which the council said would render any agreements “binding international law.” The ceasefire proposal reportedly allows Iran and Oman to charge fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran saying it intends to use the funds for reconstruction, according to the Associated Press. The Omani government has not yet confirmed that it will participate in a program to charge fees on maritime traffic in the strait. Trump commented on the details of the ceasefire related to Hormuz as well, saying that the U.S. “will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz,” but did not clarify the substance of this role (nor, it should be noted, is American activity in Hormuz addressed in the reported text of the ceasefire deal). “There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process,” Trump added. The initial ceasefire announcement reportedly came after talks with Pakistan’s leadership. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called earlier on Tuesday for a two-week extension of President Donald Trump’s deadline, and had asked Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as a “goodwill” gesture. Israel later announced it would join the ceasefire with Iran, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement that “the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon.” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, announced after the release of this statement that the ceasefire between Iran, Israel, and the U.S., covers “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.” The Associated Press also reported that Israel continued to strike Iran after the announcement of the ceasefire, according to an Israeli military official. Reported Iranian drone attacks also occurred in the UAE and Bahrain. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Shiite militias that includes factions such as Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat al-Nujaba and operates within the broader Popular Mobilization Forces network, announced a ceasefire of its own on Tuesday evening. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X that he held a “warm, substantive” conversation with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday and that “Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s participation in the upcoming negotiations.” Trump on Wednesday also threatened tariffs on countries that sell weapons to Iran writing on Truth Social: “A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”



Ongoing attacks despite ceasefire

An oil refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island came under attack at around 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to PRESS TV, despite a two-week ceasefire agreement announced hours earlier. Firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

The United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry said on Wednesday afternoon that its air defense had intercepted dozens of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

Kuwait’s said it has intercepted an “extensive wave” of drone attacks targeting oil and power facilities despite the ceasefire announcement, according to AP.

Bahrain also reported drone attacks.

War on Iran

U.S.-Israeli warplanes strike major aluminum and petrochemical facilities: U.S.-Israeli warplanes struck two major Iranian industrial sites Tuesday night, previous to the announcement of the ceasefire, hitting the Arak Aluminum Plant, one of Iran’s largest aluminum production facilities, and the Fajr Petrochemical Complex in Mahshahr, part of Iran’s principal petrochemical hub in Khuzestan province.

Russia and China veto Hormuz Security Council resolution: The United Nations Security Council failed Tuesday to pass a draft resolution that would have authorized “all defensive means necessary” to protect international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, after Russia and China exercised their veto power. Sponsors had already stripped the resolution of any explicit Chapter VII language—which would have permitted offensive military force—in an effort to secure broader support, but the two permanent members argued the resolution failed to address “underlying regional dynamics” and warned that even defensive authorization risked further escalation.

Missile debris strikes Qatari home: Debris from an intercepted Iranian missile struck a residential home in Qatar’s Marikh area Tuesday, injuring four people, including a child, the Interior Ministry said, with damage described as limited and all wounded transported to the hospital.

Iranian strike sparks fire at Bahraini facility hours: A fire broke out at an unidentified facility in Bahrain following an Iranian strike Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Interior announced, with Civil Defense extinguishing the blaze and no injuries reported. The attack came several hours after a ceasefire was announced. A White House official told Axios that the strike was likely the result of the ceasefire news not yet having reached the lower ranks of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

UAE says 375 arrested in Abu Dhabi since war began: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates 375 people have been detained across the capital, Abu Dhabi, over the course of the war, according to AP. Abu Dhabi police said the people are from various countries and were detained for filming and “disseminating false information” on social media. Cases have been referred to prosecutors on charges of violating the UAE’s laws aimed at “protecting the society.”

Trump decided on war with Iran after secret Israeli pitch, New York Times reports: President Donald Trump authorized strikes on Iran following a February 11 Situation Room meeting in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, appearing alongside Mossad chief David Barnea and military officials, presented a four-part regime-change pitch that included a video montage of potential replacement leaders such as Reza Pahlavi, the New York Times reported Tuesday. Netanyahu argued Iran’s ballistic missile program could be destroyed within weeks, that the regime would be too weakened to close the Strait of Hormuz, and that Mossad-fomented street protests combined with a Kurdish ground front from Iraq could trigger an uprising. Trump’s immediate response was reported as: “Sounds good to me.” Vice President JD Vance was absent, stranded in Azerbaijan. U.S. intelligence officials pushed back sharply the following day. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe called the regime-change scenario “farcical,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it “bullshit,” and General Dan Caine told the president the Israelis routinely “oversell” plans that are “not always well-developed,” the Times reported. War Secretary Pete Hegseth was described as the strongest proponent of immediate action.

Lebanon

Israel conducts “largest coordinated strike” against Lebanon: Israel conducted a massive wave of airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon, hitting over 100 targets in 10 minutes, in what the Israeli military said was “the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon” since its escalated military campaign began over a month ago. The strikes targeted Beirut, Beqaa, and southern Lebanon. Footage and photos from the capital showed large plumes of smoke rising in the air in different parts of the city. Lebanon’s Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine told Al Jazeera that, “Hospitals are overcrowded with martyrs and the wounded.” Drop Site contributor Lylla Younes said, “Ambulances nonstop and people screaming. Warplanes are back in the sky. That’s the soundscape in Beirut.”

Israel vows to continue war on Lebanon: The Israeli military said Wednesday it is “continuing to conduct targeted ground operations against Hezbollah.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said Israel would honor the Iran ceasefire while continuing the war in Lebanon. The Israeli military on Wednesday reiterated its sweeping displacement order for all residents south of the Zahrani River to flee to the north. While Israel has denied Lebanon’s inclusion in the agreement, Pakistan, France and Egypt, have all have confirmed Lebanon’s inclusion in the deal.

Continuing Israeli attacks: Prior to the massive coordinated strike wave, Israeli strikes continued across southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning, with an attack on the town of Saida killing at least eight people and wounding 22, Al Jazeera reported, and a separate strike hitting a medical center in Chaqra and killing several paramedics. A targeted Israeli strike on an ambulance killed four paramedics in the southern town of Al-Qaliila according to Al Mayadeen. In the 30 minutes following the announcement of the ceasefire, three airstrikes hit the village of Shutras, near the town of Khiam, where artillery shelling was also reported. Two earlier strikes were reported, one in the vicinity of a hospital in the city of Tyre, and the other in the Bekaa town of Lashkar, where Israel had previously destroyed two bridges across the Litani River. Nine people were killed, most from the same family, including women and children, when an Israeli airstrike hit a home in Srifa, in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, after residents returned overnight following the ceasefire announcement, AFP reported. Four others were wounded. Separately, Israeli drone strikes on the Qasmieh road killed two people, including a Syrian delivery worker, while another strike hit an ambulance, according to L’Orient Today and Quds News.



Genocide in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel

Casualty count: Over the last 24 hours, three Palestinians were killed, due to wounds sustained in the Israeli-backed militia attack on Al-Maghazi refugee camp, and three were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,315 killed, with 172,137 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 736 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,035, while 759 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli-backed militia raids Al-Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least ten: An Israeli-backed Palestinian militia raided the eastern part of Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Monday, killing at least ten Palestinians and wounding dozens more in an assault supported by Israeli airstrikes. Eyewitnesses told Drop Site that fighters from the Abu Nasira militia—which calls itself the “Free Homeland Forces” and is led by former Palestinian Authority security officer Shawqi Abu Nasira—entered the neighborhood and began firing at homes and children inside them. When residents fought back, Israeli aircraft struck the area with missiles and quadcopter-dropped explosives. “Whenever anyone tried to approach to provide aid to the injured, they were immediately targeted by the aircraft,” one resident told Drop Site. Read an account of the attack, from journalist Mohammed Ahmed here.

Defense for Children International–Palestine shuts down after 35 years: Defense for Children International–Palestine, the primary reporting agency to the United Nations Security Council on the treatment of Palestinian children in Israeli military detention, announced Tuesday it has ceased operations after 35 years, saying it was “not able to overcome operational challenges resulting from Israel’s targeted criminalization of Palestinian human rights organizations.” The group had documented solitary confinement, coerced confessions, and torture in Israeli military detention, provided free legal representation to children prosecuted in Israeli military courts, and independently verified killings, injuries, and abuses carried out by Israeli forces and settlers. The closure follows years of escalating Israeli pressure. Israel designated the group a “terrorist” organization in 2021, and in August 2022, Israeli forces raided its headquarters, welded the doors shut, and declared it illegal. As of December 31, 2025, 351 Palestinian children were held in Israeli prisons, with 51% under administrative detention, the highest proportion ever recorded.

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

Congressmembers, NAACP call for invocation of the 25th Amendment: More than 80 members of Congress echoed the initial calls for Trump to be removed from office after he had threatened to kill “a whole civilization.” The second wave of calls for the invocation of the 25th Amendment included Reps. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) , Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) , Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) , Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) , Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) , Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) , Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) , Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) , Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) , Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) , Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) , Richie Torres (D-N.Y.), Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) , and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). The NAACP also called for Trump’s removal—the first time it has called for the 25th amendment to be invoked, the group noted—with Derrick Johnson , the CEO of the organization, saying, “The president is unfit, unwell, and unhinged.”

Liberal Chris Taylor wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, expanding majority to 5-2: Chris Taylor , a state appeals court judge and former Democratic state legislator, won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court by more than 20 points on Tuesday, NBC News projected, giving liberals a 5-2 majority on the battleground state’s highest court and putting conservatives out of reach of reclaiming it until at least 2030. Taylor, who was backed by the state Democratic Party and held a commanding fundraising advantage over her conservative opponent, Maria Lazar , centered her campaign on abortion rights and voting rights. The expanded majority deepens Democratic hopes of using the court to challenge Wisconsin’s congressional map, currently controlled 6-2 by Republicans, and to challenge conservative legislation, including restrictions on public sector collective bargaining rights.

Republican Clay Fuller wins Georgia special election: District attorney Clay Fuller won the special election runoff Tuesday for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, the seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene following her public break with President Donald Trump, with the Associated Press projecting a Fuller victory over retired Army General Shawn Harris . Fuller, who was endorsed by Trump, will serve out the remainder of Greene’s term and must win a primary and general election in November to serve a full two-year term.

ICE agents shoot man during vehicle stop in rural California town: Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez during a vehicle stop in Patterson, a rural agricultural town in California’s Stanislaus County, on Tuesday, with ICE director Todd Lyons saying agents fired after Hernandez allegedly attempted to run over an officer with his car. Dashcam footage obtained by KCRA-TV showed a black sedan pinned between two vehicles before reversing and then moving forward toward agents who had their weapons drawn, though the clip contained no audio and the sequence of events remains under investigation by the FBI. Hernandez was hospitalized with an undisclosed condition. ICE described him as a member of the Los Angeles 18th Street gang wanted for questioning in El Salvador in connection with a murder, though Lyons provided no supporting evidence for the allegation. Tuesday’s shooting is at least the eighth involving ICE agents in 2026.

House Freedom Caucus breaks with leadership, demands full DHS funding in reconciliation bill: The House Freedom Caucus on Tuesday rejected Speaker Mike Johnson’s two-step plan to fund the Department of Homeland Security, demanding instead that the entire department—including ICE and Customs and Border Protection—be funded through a Republican-only budget reconciliation bill rather than splitting enforcement funding from the rest of the agency. Johnson’s plan, which has the backing of Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and appeared to have President Donald Trump’s support, would fund the bulk of DHS through a bipartisan Senate bill while using reconciliation to fund immigration enforcement separately, circumventing a Democratic filibuster. The Freedom Caucus argued that leaving ICE and Border Patrol dependent on a second reconciliation bill amounted to relying on “hopes and prayers.” “That’s why we must use reconciliation to fully fund ALL of the Department of Homeland Security!” the Caucus posted on Tuesday.

Center-left think tank has board members with AI financial ties: The Searchlight Institute, a Washington think tank launched last fall to push the Democratic Party toward the center, has not disclosed that its board includes philanthropist Simone Coxe—whose multibillion-dollar fortune stems largely from her venture capitalist husband Tench Coxe’s investments in Nvidia—or billionaire hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel, whose firm Lone Pine Capital is heavily invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Nvidia’s largest chip manufacturer, The Lever reported Tuesday. The think tank has been vocally opposing data center moratorium legislation proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) while publishing white papers favoring lighter-touch AI regulation. Read the full report from The Lever here.

Other International News

American journalist Shelly Kittleson freed in Baghdad: American journalist Shelly Kittleson, 49, was freed Tuesday after being held for more than a week by the Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah, which abducted her in Baghdad on March 31, two officials confirmed to Al-Monitor. Kataib Hezbollah announced on Telegram it had decided to release Kittleson “on the condition that she leaves the country immediately,” attributing the decision to its “appreciation of the patriotic stances” of Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Neither the U.S. nor the Iraqi government has confirmed Kittleson’s release.

Protesters storm Kuwaiti consulate in Basra: Protesters stormed the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra, Iraq, on Tuesday after rockets fired from the direction of Kuwait struck a residential home in Khor al-Zubair, killing at least three people and wounding five, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security and health officials.

One killed in gun battle near Israeli consulate in Istanbul: One attacker was killed and two others were injured and “neutralized” by Turkish police Tuesday after opening fire near the building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul’s Besiktas district, wounding two officers in a densely populated commercial area. Both Israel and Turkey condemned the incident as a terror attack.

Four killed in India’s Manipur: At least four people were killed in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on Tuesday, ending months of relative calm in a region gripped by ethnic conflict since May 2023, Reuters reported. Two children from the mostly Hindu Meitei community died when a bomb exploded in a house in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district, with Meitei community members alleging the attack was carried out by Kuki militants—a charge Kuki groups denied. Later Tuesday, police opened fire on a crowd that had stormed a security forces camp, killing two more people, according to the state’s Interior Minister. Authorities imposed a curfew in the regional capital Imphal and surrounding areas and suspended internet service for five days.

Afghanistan calls China-hosted peace talks with Pakistan “useful”: Afghanistan’s foreign ministry described the peace talks with Pakistan being held in the western Chinese city of Urumqi as “useful” on Wednesday. Mid-level delegations from both Pakistan and Afghanistan have been meeting in Urumqi since April 1, following a Chinese invitation to talks. According to the UNOCHA, the conflict has displaced 94,000 people overall.

Libyan businessman reportedly funded Haftar’s Tripoli offensive, arms transfers to Sudan: A new investigation by The Sentry found that Libyan businessman Ahmed Gadalla helped secure $300 million in loans from an Abu Dhabi-based bank to help finance Khalifa Haftar’s failed 2019–2020 assault on Tripoli. After Haftar’s forces were repelled, the loans went largely unpaid, leaving Libyans to bear the cost, while Gadalla has since expanded his control over eastern Libya’s banking system and been linked to arms shipments to Sudan in violation of a United Nations embargo. More on Gadalla and Haftar is available from Al Jazeera, here.

Ukrainian forces operating covertly in Libya launched March drone strike on Russian tanker: Ukrainian drone operators have been covertly deployed at military facilities in Libya’s capital Tripoli, the coastal city of Misrata, and the town of Zawiya as part of a deal between Kyiv and Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah’s government, according to the Associated Press. The deal is reportedly backed by a number of Western countries, including the United States. The AP also reported that Ukrainian operatives launched a sea drone strike from Tripoli on the Russian-flagged liquefied natural gas tanker Arctic Metagaz, which was badly damaged by the attack, and continues to drift off the Mediterranean coast.

Cameroon confirms 16 of its soldiers killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine: Cameroon’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that 16 Cameroonian nationals described as “military contractors” have been killed while fighting in Russia’s war against Ukraine, marking the first time the West African country has publicly acknowledged the involvement of its citizens in the conflict. The announcement came after Cameroon’s defence minister had issued an internal memo in March 2025 instructing commanding officers to monitor their units amid concerns that soldiers were leaving to join the war. Ukraine estimated in February that more than 1,700 Africans are fighting for Russia, with citizens from Kenya, Nigeria, and other nations also reported among the recruits—many allegedly lured by false promises of employment.

Armed men kill at least 20 and abduct villagers in Nigeria’s Niger state: Armed men attacked villages in the Shiroro district of Nigeria’s Niger state on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people and abducting an unknown number of others over several hours of violence that overwhelmed local security personnel and destroyed homes, with residents fleeing to nearby towns, Reuters reported. Police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the attack on Bagna and Erena villages but estimated that the death toll was lower than the confirmed number.

North Korea fires ballistic missiles at the sea: North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles from its eastern coastal Wonsan area Wednesday morning, with several traveling approximately 240 kilometers toward the North’s eastern waters and a later launch traveling more than 700 kilometers, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. This is the second launch event in two days, with a separate projectile launched Tuesday near Pyongyang believed to have failed after displaying abnormal behavior in its initial launch stage. The back-to-back launches came as North Korea’s state media announced that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Pyongyang on Thursday for a two-day trip.

Drone attacks continue in Ukraine and Russia: Russian attacks in southeastern Ukraine killed eight people and injured more than two dozen others, Reuters reported, with Ukrainian officials accusing Moscow of undermining the hopes for an Easter ceasefire. An attack on Kherson killed four elderly people and injured seven others, the region’s governor said on Telegram. Russian drones also attacked Ukraine’s largest Danube River port, Izmail, on Wednesday night, damaging the port’s infrastructure and a civilian vessel. Ukrainian drone strikes struck a school in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, seriously injuring six people, five of whom were children, according to Yevgeny Balitsky, the governor of the region.

More from Drop Site

Weekly Livestream: Drop Site’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous and Murtaza Hussain discuss the latest in Iran and Lebanon with Professor Sina Azodi and Lylla Younes. Watch here:

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