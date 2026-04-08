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EcoSocialista's avatar
EcoSocialista
42m

Israeli Regime is now demanding the US pay to rebuild Israel because "the US started the war".

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Rich's avatar
Rich
1h

Israel just CANNOT stop murdering civilians. It's almost as if it is addicted to killing thousands of people. Does Israel know no other language than the language of destruction and death?

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