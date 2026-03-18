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Abdel Ejnioui's avatar
Abdel Ejnioui
1h

Recently after the war against Iran started, Drop Site seems to report news only about what Israel is accomplishing in Lebanon and Iran. I have yet to see news about what Hezbollah and Iran are accomplishing in Israel. Although I read reports about the total censorship Israel imposes on journalists, it is critical to do whatever necessary to overcome that censorship even partially if possible to report what is happening inside Israel. This is necessary to counter the western propaganda narrative.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
2h

"Britain’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell said that **Iran’s proposal during February’s nuclear talks in Geneva was enough to prevent the outbreak of war**, believing that significant progress was made and describing Iran’s offer as “surprising,” according to sources cited by The Guardian."

Could Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump be secretly trying to weaken America?

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