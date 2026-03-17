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huey's avatar
huey
4hEdited

Joe Kent is brave and so correct pointing out Israel the stomping elephant in the room that Democrats & Republicans don't want to confront.

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Teresa's avatar
Teresa
3hEdited

Why Israel boasts of each and every kill, when the majority of the world see's them as the depraved co-leader in the worst of humanity, is almost laughable. But it's not funny. They truly believe the US, is their country also, and they have deep roots of Zionist Jewish terrorist sects, and organizations, of all descriptions and guises, throughout. Many of their lobby's and PACS contains language, such as Americans for Democracy. There I go, wanting to laugh again, but am too enraged. Thank you, Drop Site News, for your always stellar work, and thank you Joe Kent.

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