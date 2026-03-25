Suspicious market bets on the Iran war; Knesset advances bill to execute Palestinians accused of “terrorism”; Trump sends 15-point proposal to Iran
Drop Site Daily: March 25, 2026
Israel continues attacks on Iran. Pakistan hands over 15-point U.S. proposal to Iran. Projectile hits Bushehr nuclear plant site again on Monday, no damage reported. Drone strike ignites fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport. Iranian strikes wound seven in Bnei Brak, as President Donald Trump declares Iran “militarily dead.” QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG contracts with Europe and Asia. Pentagon reports 290 U.S. troops wounded and 13 killed in Iran war. Iran reports 241 students and teachers killed, 644 schools damaged since war began. Hezbollah rockets kill woman in northern Israel on Tuesday. Five Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza. Israeli Knesset advances death penalty bill that would allow hanging for those accused of “terrorist acts.” Palestinian teen starved to death in Israeli prison. Oklahoma governor appoints energy executive Alan Armstrong to fill Mullin’s Senate seat. Democrat flips Florida House seat in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago district. North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger concedes primary defeat by 23 votes. Delta suspends congressional flight perks. Anonymous trader wins nearly $1 million on Polymarket with suspiciously timed bets on Iran strikes. Sen. Chris Murphy raises the red flag on futures bought ahead of major Trump announcement. Seven Iraqi soldiers were killed and 13 injured in an airstrike on a base in Anbar. Czech and Slovak police arrest three over arson attack on arms facility with Israeli ties. U.S.-backed Ecuador drug strike appears to have destroyed a cattle farm. Student kills two staff members in school shooting in Michoacán. WHO raises Darfur hospital death toll to 70 as UN flags possible war crimes.
NEW from Drop Site: Trita Parsi joins the Drop Site livestream to discuss the latest in Iran.
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War on Iran
Israel continues attacks on Iran: The Israeli military said it conducted several waves of airstrikes in Tehran on Wednesday, without elaborating. Separately, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli air force has dropped over 15,000 bombs on Iran since the start of the war—four times the number of munitions dropped during the 12-day war on Iran in June. Katz, who made the remarks during a joint briefing with the Israeli army chief of staff, also said he has approved a new series of targets for strikes in Iran and Lebanon.
Casualty counts: The death toll in Iran has reached at least 1,500, with more than 18,551 injured, Iran’s Health Ministry reported. At least 66 children under the age of five have been killed so far, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.
Pakistan hands over 15-point U.S. proposal to Iran: Pakistan has shared a 15-point U.S. ceasefire proposal with Iran and is awaiting a response, according to multiple news outlets. According to Pakistani officials cited by the AP, the 15-point plan touches on “sanctions relief,” “missile limits and access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,” and addresses Iran’s nuclear enrichment and its non-military use. Iran, which has twice been bombed during negotiations with the U.S., has not officially confirmed receiving any U.S. plan and publicly dismissed the proposal. Iranian officials have said they will continue their retaliatory strikes until an agreement acceptable to Tehran is reached. In a televised statement, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, “Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” He added, “The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don’t dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end.”
Projectile hits Bushehr nuclear plant site again on Monday, no damage reported: A probable U.S.-Israeli projectile struck the Bushehr nuclear power plant site in southern Iran for the second time this month, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed it was informed by Iran that the strike caused no technical damage, no injuries to staff, and that operations remain normal, mirroring a similar incident on March 16. Iran warned that strikes on nuclear facilities violate international law and risk serious consequences for Gulf regional safety.
Drone strike ignites fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport: Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a fire that emergency teams brought under control, Kuwait’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said. Authorities reported material damage, but no casualties, with firefighting units and officials deployed to secure operations at the site. Footage from Wednesday morning showed a plume of dark smoke rising across Kuwait City’s skyline, as the fire appeared to be still burning.
Iranian strikes wound seven in Bnei Brak, as Trump declares Iran “militarily dead”: A missile with a fragmenting warhead struck Bnei Brak in Israel without being intercepted, wounding seven people including an infant, a 7-year-old boy, and a 23-year-old man who suffered moderate injuries. President Donald Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, declared Iran “completely defeated” and “militarily dead” as the attacks unfolded.
QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG contracts with Europe and Asia: State-owned QatarEnergy declared force majeure on several long-term gas supply contracts with buyers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, suspending deliveries without penalty after Iranian missile and drone strikes disrupted its LNG export capacity. The decision threatens to ripple across energy markets in Europe and Asia, which rely significantly on Qatari gas supplies.
Pentagon reports 290 U.S. troops wounded and 13 killed in Iran war: The Pentagon said Tuesday that 290 U.S. service members have been wounded in the war with Iran, an increase of 90 since mid-March, with 255 having returned to duty and 35 still out of action, including 10 seriously wounded, according to the Associated Press. Thirteen U.S. service members have also been killed in combat.
Iran reports 241 students and teachers killed, 644 schools damaged since war began: Iran’s Ministry of Education reported Tuesday that 241 students and teachers have been killed and 183 wounded across 17 provinces since the start of the war, with 644 schools and educational facilities damaged or destroyed. Students account for 190 of the deaths and 164 of the injuries, while 51 teachers were killed and 19 were wounded.
Trump claims victory in Oval Office remarks: President Donald Trump declared the war with Iran effectively won, asserting the U.S. has achieved “some form of regime change, very serious regime change,” while dismissing continued fighting as “fake news.” He described a major concession from Tehran—framed as a “present” tied to oil, gas, and the Strait of Hormuz—and claimed Iran has agreed it will never develop a nuclear weapon, though Iran had already committed to that position before the war began. In response to these remarks, Iranian state media published footage of what it described as a ground-to-ground missile strike on the U.S. base at Erbil airport, framing it as the “gift we sent to Trump.”
U.S. awaits Iran’s answer on Islamabad talks: The U.S. and regional mediators Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are pushing for talks in Islamabad as early as Thursday, but are still awaiting Tehran’s response, Axios reported. Iranian officials told Drop Site News that enrichment will continue, missile capabilities are “not subject to negotiation,” and any deal must include a broader ceasefire and compensation. Reuters also reported Tehran is seeking formal control over the Strait of Hormuz. Israel has expressed concern that Trump may cut a partial deal limiting its operations, and U.S. officials told Axios they expect at least two to three more weeks of war even if talks do proceed.
Senior Iranian official Saeed Jalili dismisses U.S. talk of dialogue as “deception”: Saeed Jalili, the Supreme Leader’s representative to the Supreme National Security Council and member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, accused Washington of bad faith in calling for talks, saying the same side that had pushed for regime change and Iran’s fragmentation was now seeking dialogue. “The one who spoke of changing the regime… now yearns for dialogue… this too is an effort at deception,” he wrote.
U.S. deploys 82nd Airborne elements to the Middle East: At least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed to the Middle East, according to AP. The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying two Marine units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region.
IRGC forces container ship to turn around: On Monday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy forced the St. Kitts-and-Nevis-flagged container ship SELEN to reverse course near the Strait of Hormuz entrance, citing failure to comply with “legal protocols” and lacking authorization to transit, IRGC naval commander Alireza Tangsiri said. Tangsiri maintained any vessel passing through the waterway must coordinate with Iran’s maritime authorities.
UAE and Bahrain come under fire as Iran kills contractor: A Moroccan civilian contractor working with the UAE Armed Forces was killed in Bahrain after Iran launched missiles and drones at both Gulf states, Bahraini and Emirati authorities said. The UAE reported five Defense Ministry personnel wounded, while Bahrain said its forces were targeted with six missiles and 19 drones. The UAE said its air defenses intercepted five ballistic missiles and 17 drones, and that the country has faced a total of 372 missiles and 1,806 drones since the war began.
Lebanon
Casualty count: At least 33 people were killed and 90 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon over the previous 24 hours, Lebanese authorities reported on Tuesday evening. The death toll from Israel’s assault on Lebanon has risen to at least 1072—with 2966 wounded—since March 2, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
Attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday:
At least nine people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the state-run National News Agency.
Four people were killed in an attack on Adloun in the southern Sidon area, and another two in a strike on an apartment in the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp that also left four wounded.
An Israeli attack on the town of Habboush killed an additional three people. Journalist Hussein Hamoud, a cameraman for Al-Manar TV, was killed in an airstrike on the Al-Maslakh neighborhood in Nabatieh early Wednesday morning.
Air strikes were recorded across the country; Tyre, Nabatieh, Marjeyoun, Hermel, Saida, Mount Lebanon, and the Bekaa were hit.
Towns, roads, and residential areas were struck, with reports of phosphorus use by Israel in Naqoura, Qawzah, and Aita Al-Shaab.
Israeli forces briefly entered Hilta, searched homes, executed a 15-year-old, detained another civilian, then withdrew.
Two paramedics were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, while on a rescue mission, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The strike targeted their motorcycle despite them wearing medical uniforms and riding a vehicle marked with ambulance symbols. Among the victims was 15-year-old volunteer medic Joud Suleiman. The ministry said the attack brings the total number of killed emergency responders to 42.
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon later Tuesday killed at least nine more people and wounded dozens, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, according to the Associated Press. The casualties included: three killed and 18 wounded in Nabatieh, six killed and five wounded in Sidon, and 29 wounded in Tyre.
Hezbollah rockets kill woman in northern Israel on Tuesday: A woman in her 30s was killed and two others lightly wounded by shrapnel when dozens of Hezbollah rockets struck the southern Hula Valley and Upper Galilee regions, Magen David Adom said. Israeli authorities said it marked the first civilian death in Israeli from Hezbollah fire since fighting intensified earlier this month.
The Gaza Genocide, Israel, and the West Bank
Casualty count: Over the last 24 hours, two Palestinians were killed and 11 were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,265 killed, with 171,959 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 689 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 1,860, while 756 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza: Several Palestinians were injured on Wednesday morning after an Israeli drone targeted a facility distributing goods south of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, according to WAFA. On Tuesday night, four civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a group of people near Al-Sawarha cemetery in central Gaza. Earlier on Tuesday, a child, 13-year-old Khaled Arada, was killed after being shot by Israeli forces while inside his tent in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the south of the Strip.
Israeli Knesset advances death penalty bill for final readings: Israel’s Knesset National Security Committee approved Tuesday a draft law—advancing toward final readings next week—that would impose the death penalty on prisoners accused of carrying out killings classified as “terrorist acts.” The bill mandates execution—by hanging within 90 days—without requiring unanimous judicial approval and eliminates any possibility of pardon, making sentences final and irreversible. The proposed law, introduced by Limor Son-Harmalk and backed by extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir, establishes a geographically differentiated system that makes execution the primary punishment in the occupied West Bank and allows life sentences only in exceptional cases under military authority. The Prisoners’ Media Office labeled it “an unprecedented escalation,” warning it violates international law and could pave the way for systematic executions of prisoners.
Palestinian teen starved to death in Israeli prison: Journalist Jasper Nathaniel: “Judge rules that 17-year-old Walid Ahmad likely starved to death in Israeli military detention, but closes the case anyway. Israel never charged him with a crime and still holds his body. Here’s how he died, as reported by his cellmate, 16-year-old American Mohammed Ibrahim.”
UN experts demand Israel free Gaza hospital director amid new torture allegations: UN Special Rapporteurs on torture, health, and the occupied Palestinian territories called Tuesday for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, former director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, citing new reports of “severe torture” and denial of medical care despite deteriorating health. Detained since December 2024 under Israel’s “unlawful combatant” law, his detention is arbitrary and violates international law, the experts said, urging states with influence over Israel to act to secure his release and treatment. Read Drop Site’s coverage of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya here.
United States
By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.
Oklahoma governor appoints energy executive Alan Armstrong to fill Mullin’s Senate seat: Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt named Alan Armstrong, executive chair of Tulsa-based Williams Companies, to fill the Senate seat vacated by Markwayne Mullin, who was sworn in Tuesday as Secretary of Homeland Security. Armstrong, who has never previously held public office, will serve until a successor is elected in November and is barred by state law from seeking election to the seat himself. Representative Kevin Hern, who secured Trump’s endorsement shortly after announcing his candidacy in mid-March, is the heavy favorite to win the full term in November.
Democrat flips Florida House seat in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago district: Emily Gregory, a first-time candidate and business owner, defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Jon Maples 51% to 49% in a Florida state House special election covering the district that includes Mar-a-Lago, flipping a seat Trump carried by roughly 11 percentage points in 2024, according to Associated Press projections. It is the 10th GOP-held state legislative seat Democrats have flipped since President Donald Trump returned to office, while Republicans have not flipped any Democratic seats in the same period.
North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger concedes primary defeat by 23 votes: Republican Phil Berger, who has led North Carolina’s state Senate since 2005, conceded defeat Tuesday to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page after a machine recount and hand recount confirmed he lost his primary by just 23 votes. Berger had touted a Trump endorsement throughout the campaign, though the president also called Page “great” and described both candidates as “outstanding people.” Page’s challenge was fueled in part by his vocal opposition to a 2023 casino expansion Berger championed before Republicans ultimately abandoned it. Berger’s loss creates a significant power vacuum in North Carolina Republican politics; he played a central role in cementing GOP legislative dominance, including a 2024 move to shift elections authority away from the governor and redrawing congressional maps to target a Democratic incumbent. Page is expected to win the Republican-leaning district in November.
Delta suspends congressional flight perks: Delta Air Lines announced it is temporarily suspending dedicated airport escort and red coat services for members of Congress, citing strain on resources from the partial government shutdown that has left TSA officers without pay since Department of Homeland Security funding lapsed in mid-February. The move comes days after the Senate unanimously approved a proposal to end preferential airport treatment for lawmakers, including line-skipping privileges at security checkpoints. More than 400 TSA officers have quit altogether, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—the world’s busiest—is asking passengers to allow at least four hours to clear security. Republicans and Democrats remain deadlocked over a funding resolution, with Democrats refusing to back any bill that does not include reforms to immigration enforcement agencies.
Anonymous trader wins nearly $1 million on Polymarket with suspiciously timed bets on Iran strikes: An anonymous trader netted nearly $967,000 on the prediction market Polymarket since 2024 by correctly wagering on U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran at an overall win rate of 83%—and 93% on bets over $10,000—according to an analysis by blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps shared with CNN. The bets were placed hours before Israeli strikes in October 2024, hours before U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, and hours before the joint U.S.-Israeli attack in February that started the current war. “Having win rates in the 80% to 90% range is just too good to be true,” said Todd Phillips, a finance professor and former Commodity Futures Trading Commission advisory board member.
Sen. Murphy raises the red flag on $1.5 billion in futures bought ahead of Trump’s war announcement: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) raised concerns about suspicious trades on Monday in the oil market minutes ahead of President Trump touting “productive” talks with Iran and postponing strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure. Murphy cited reports showing $1.5 billion in S&P 500 futures bought and $192 million in oil futures sold just five minutes before the post, and asking who had advance knowledge. “Who was it? Trump? A family member? A White House staffer? This is corruption. Mind blowing corruption,” Murphy posted. The Financial Times reported bets worth half a billion dollars in the oil market were placed about 15 minutes before Trump’s post, which triggered a sharp sell-off across global energy markets and jumps in S&P 500 stock index futures. One source told the Financial Times, “It’s hard to prove causality . . . but you have to wonder who would have been relatively aggressive at selling futures at that point, 15 minutes before Trump’s post.” A portfolio manager told the paper, “My gut from watching markets for the last 25 years is this is really abnormal,” he added. “It’s Monday morning, there’s no important data today, there aren’t any Fed speakers you’d want to front run. It’s an unusually large trade for a day with no event risk . . . Somebody just got a lot richer.”
Venezuelan man deported to El Salvador prison sues U.S. government for $1.3 million: Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel, a barber who lived in Irving, Texas, filed what appears to be the first lawsuit seeking damages from a deportee sent to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, accusing the U.S. government of false imprisonment and negligence after he was detained in March 2025 based solely on his tattoos and wrongly identified as a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Rengel spent four months in the maximum-security prison, where he said he was subjected to physical and psychological abuse, before being released in July 2025 and returned to Venezuela through a prisoner swap.
Minnesota sues Trump administration: Minnesota officials sued the Trump administration Tuesday for access to evidence needed to independently investigate three shootings by federal officers—including the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti—after state officials say the federal government broke its promise to cooperate following the Minneapolis immigration crackdown known as Operation Metro Surge.
Louisiana prosecutor with history of racism accusations runs for judge in Caddo Parish: Hugo Holland, a prosecutor whose nearly 40-year career in Caddo Parish includes findings by Louisiana judges that he withheld evidence in at least two death penalty cases and accusations of racism from defense attorneys, is running for a seat on the First Judicial District Court with Republican Party backing. Courts found Holland withheld evidence in cases involving Bobby Hampton, David Brown, and Corey Williams, a severely intellectually disabled 16-year-old whose conviction was eventually resolved through a plea deal after dozens of former federal prosecutors filed a brief supporting efforts to overturn it. Caddo Parish sent more people to death row per capita than any other county in the United States between 2010 and 2014, with 80 percent of those sentenced being Black despite Black residents comprising just under half the parish population. Read from ProPublica.
Pentagon’s top technology official holds millions in Anthropic competitor: Emil Michael, the Pentagon’s Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and Chief Technology Officer, holds between $2 million and $10 million in stock in Perplexity AI—a direct competitor to Anthropic—while playing a central role in the decision to blacklist Anthropic from government contracts, according to financial disclosures reviewed by The Lever. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently labeled Anthropic a “supply chain risk” over limitations Anthropic put on AI use. OpenAI is reportedly positioned to take over the contract. Michael’s disclosures list assets totaling between $121 million and $277 million, including additional stakes in robotics and AI companies with Pentagon ties.
Other International News
Another major strike in Iraq: Seven Iraqi soldiers were killed and 13 injured in an airstrike on a base in Anbar, which hosts both regular security forces and the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The Iraqi defense ministry said the strike also targeted the base’s military healthcare clinic, calling it a “flagrant and dangerous violation of international law, which prohibits targeting medical facilities and their personnel.” The strike came a day after an attack on the same base that killed at least 15 PMF fighters—including senior commander Saad al-Baiji—and wounded about 30, according to the group. That attack prompted Iraq’s government to grant the PMF a “right to respond” to any attack against it, a position that was reaffirmed on Wednesday.
Iran files sovereignment claim with the UN over Iran war: Iraq is preparing to file a sovereignty complaint to the United Nations Security Council, Khalid al-Yaqoubi, security advisor to Iraq’s prime minister, told AP on Wednesday. Yaqoubi said 80 members of the Iraqi security forces have been killed and 150 have been wounded since the start of the war last month.“We are against the aggression on Iran because it is not justified,” he said about the U.S.-Israeli war.
International activist convoy delivers aid to Cuba: A small ship carrying 14 tons of food, medicine, solar panels, and bicycles arrived in Havana Harbor on Tuesday as part of the Nuestra America Convoy, an international effort organized by nearly 300 groups from more than 30 countries to circumvent U.S. sanctions restricting fuel and goods to the island. The delivery, supplemented by six tons of goods flown in over the past week, was largely symbolic given Cuba’s near-catastrophic economic crisis, which the Trump administration has deepened by cutting off fuel supplies and threatening tariffs on countries that deliver oil to the island. Costa Rica recently joined Ecuador in severing diplomatic relations with Cuba, compounding pressure on a government that has long prized its international ties.
Czech and Slovak police arrest three over arson attack on arms facility with Israeli ties: Czech and Slovak police detained three people—including U.S. and Czech citizens—on terrorism charges following a Friday arson attack on a building used by Czech defense group LPP Holding at an industrial complex in Pardubice, about 120 kilometers east of Prague. The group claiming responsibility, Earthquake Faction, said it targeted the facility over LPP’s announced plans to cooperate with Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, though LPP says that cooperation was never carried out. Earthquake Faction said Tuesday it had taken restricted documents and would publish them unless LPP cut ties with Elbit and denounced what it called the occupation of Palestine.
Colombia issues arrest warrants for rebel leaders over political assassination: Colombia’s attorney general issued arrest warrants Tuesday for seven leaders of the Segunda Marquetalia rebel group, including veteran guerrilla commanders Iván Márquez and Jhon 40, over the June 2025 assassination of senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe in Bogotá. Attorney General Luz Adriana Camargo described the killing as a “structured criminal operation” in which a hired urban gang carried out the hit for a reported 1 billion peso ($250,000) payment, coordinated near the Venezuelan border—where several suspects are believed to be hiding.
U.S.-backed Ecuador drug strike appears to have destroyed a cattle farm: A New York Times investigation raises serious questions about a March 6 airstrike that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth publicized on social media as proof the U.S. military was “now bombing Narco Terrorists on land”; according to the Times, the target appears to have been a 350-acre cattle and dairy farm owned by a 32-year-old carpenter named Miguel, not a drug trafficking compound. Farm workers told the Times that Ecuadorean soldiers arrived three days earlier, beat and detained four Colombian workers, subjected them to waterboarding and electric shocks, doused structures with gasoline and set them alight—then returned on March 6 to film themselves bombing the smoldering ruins, producing footage Ecuador and the U.S. jointly promoted as the destruction of a traffickers’ training camp. The Pentagon said the strike was conducted “jointly” with Ecuador, though Times sources said U.S. troops had no direct involvement in the bombing itself. Ecuador claimed to have recovered weapons and evidence of illicit activity but released no photographs, as it typically does following drug seizures. “It’s a lie that 50 people trained here,” Miguel said, standing amid his dead chickens. “There’s no logic.” (NYT)
Student kills two female staff members in school shooting in Michoacán: A 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire with a high-powered assault rifle at the private Makarenko School in the port city of Lázaro Cárdenas, killing two female staff members—reported to be a teacher and an administrator—before being arrested, local authorities in Michoacán said. School shootings are rare in Mexico. The student, now detained, shared on social media his sympathy for the so-called incel movement.
WHO raises Darfur hospital death toll to 70 as UN flags possible war crimes: The death toll from the strike on Al Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur on March 20 is now 70 people with 146 injured, according to the WHO. The attack put a facility serving more than 2 million people permanently out of operation. The UN Human Rights office said the strike involved drones in an area controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, though the office said it lacked sufficient evidence to assign blame, noting both sides in the civil war have used drones against civilians. More than 500 civilians have been killed in drone strikes since the start of the year, mostly in the Kordofan region, the UN rights office said.
More from Drop Site
Livestream: Drop Site’s Ryan Grim, Jeremy Scahill, and Murtaza Hussain discuss the latest developments on the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran with Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.
Julian Andreone makes a cameo in Tommy G’s video about stock trading in Congress:
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Just an observation after watching the stock market manipulation and thinking about MOTIVES.
Apparently, no problem with Genocide in Gaza or Ethnic Cleansing in Lebanon - which don't affect the markets. But the attack on Iran offers opportunities in stock market energy price manipulation.
Trump lies about ending the war (the Hormuz blockade) and the markets jump. And some people made an awful lot of money. People with inside info.
On another note, gasoline prices motivate people more than the slaughter of civilians in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and Syria. Hmmm
Epstein Class Insider Trading: Gas Futures & Trump’s Iran War
https://thedemlabs.org/2026/03/23/investigation-epstein-class-insider-trading-gas-futures-iran-war/