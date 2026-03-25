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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
3h

Just an observation after watching the stock market manipulation and thinking about MOTIVES.

Apparently, no problem with Genocide in Gaza or Ethnic Cleansing in Lebanon - which don't affect the markets. But the attack on Iran offers opportunities in stock market energy price manipulation.

Trump lies about ending the war (the Hormuz blockade) and the markets jump. And some people made an awful lot of money. People with inside info.

On another note, gasoline prices motivate people more than the slaughter of civilians in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and Syria. Hmmm

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Democracy Labs's avatar
Democracy Labs
2h

Epstein Class Insider Trading: Gas Futures & Trump’s Iran War

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/03/23/investigation-epstein-class-insider-trading-gas-futures-iran-war/

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