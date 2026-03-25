Israel continues attacks on Iran. Pakistan hands over 15-point U.S. proposal to Iran. Projectile hits Bushehr nuclear plant site again on Monday, no damage reported. Drone strike ignites fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport. Iranian strikes wound seven in Bnei Brak, as President Donald Trump declares Iran “militarily dead.” QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG contracts with Europe and Asia. Pentagon reports 290 U.S. troops wounded and 13 killed in Iran war. Iran reports 241 students and teachers killed, 644 schools damaged since war began. Hezbollah rockets kill woman in northern Israel on Tuesday. Five Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza. Israeli Knesset advances death penalty bill that would allow hanging for those accused of “terrorist acts.” Palestinian teen starved to death in Israeli prison. Oklahoma governor appoints energy executive Alan Armstrong to fill Mullin’s Senate seat. Democrat flips Florida House seat in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago district. North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger concedes primary defeat by 23 votes. Delta suspends congressional flight perks. Anonymous trader wins nearly $1 million on Polymarket with suspiciously timed bets on Iran strikes. Sen. Chris Murphy raises the red flag on futures bought ahead of major Trump announcement. Seven Iraqi soldiers were killed and 13 injured in an airstrike on a base in Anbar. Czech and Slovak police arrest three over arson attack on arms facility with Israeli ties. U.S.-backed Ecuador drug strike appears to have destroyed a cattle farm. Student kills two staff members in school shooting in Michoacán. WHO raises Darfur hospital death toll to 70 as UN flags possible war crimes.

NEW from Drop Site: Trita Parsi joins the Drop Site livestream to discuss the latest in Iran.

This is Drop Site Daily, our free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Israel continues attacks on Iran: The Israeli military said it conducted several waves of airstrikes in Tehran on Wednesday, without elaborating. Separately, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli air force has dropped over 15,000 bombs on Iran since the start of the war—four times the number of munitions dropped during the 12-day war on Iran in June. Katz, who made the remarks during a joint briefing with the Israeli army chief of staff, also said he has approved a new series of targets for strikes in Iran and Lebanon.

Casualty counts: The death toll in Iran has reached at least 1,500, with more than 18,551 injured, Iran’s Health Ministry reported. At least 66 children under the age of five have been killed so far, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.

Pakistan hands over 15-point U.S. proposal to Iran: Pakistan has shared a 15-point U.S. ceasefire proposal with Iran and is awaiting a response, according to multiple news outlets. According to Pakistani officials cited by the AP, the 15-point plan touches on “sanctions relief,” “missile limits and access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,” and addresses Iran’s nuclear enrichment and its non-military use. Iran, which has twice been bombed during negotiations with the U.S., has not officially confirmed receiving any U.S. plan and publicly dismissed the proposal. Iranian officials have said they will continue their retaliatory strikes until an agreement acceptable to Tehran is reached. In a televised statement, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, “Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?” He added, “The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don’t dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end.”

Projectile hits Bushehr nuclear plant site again on Monday, no damage reported: A probable U.S.-Israeli projectile struck the Bushehr nuclear power plant site in southern Iran for the second time this month, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed it was informed by Iran that the strike caused no technical damage, no injuries to staff, and that operations remain normal, mirroring a similar incident on March 16. Iran warned that strikes on nuclear facilities violate international law and risk serious consequences for Gulf regional safety.

Drone strike ignites fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport: Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a fire that emergency teams brought under control, Kuwait’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said. Authorities reported material damage, but no casualties, with firefighting units and officials deployed to secure operations at the site. Footage from Wednesday morning showed a plume of dark smoke rising across Kuwait City’s skyline, as the fire appeared to be still burning.

Iranian strikes wound seven in Bnei Brak, as Trump declares Iran “militarily dead”: A missile with a fragmenting warhead struck Bnei Brak in Israel without being intercepted, wounding seven people including an infant, a 7-year-old boy, and a 23-year-old man who suffered moderate injuries. President Donald Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, declared Iran “completely defeated” and “militarily dead” as the attacks unfolded.

QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG contracts with Europe and Asia: State-owned QatarEnergy declared force majeure on several long-term gas supply contracts with buyers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, suspending deliveries without penalty after Iranian missile and drone strikes disrupted its LNG export capacity. The decision threatens to ripple across energy markets in Europe and Asia, which rely significantly on Qatari gas supplies.

Pentagon reports 290 U.S. troops wounded and 13 killed in Iran war: The Pentagon said Tuesday that 290 U.S. service members have been wounded in the war with Iran, an increase of 90 since mid-March, with 255 having returned to duty and 35 still out of action, including 10 seriously wounded, according to the Associated Press. Thirteen U.S. service members have also been killed in combat.

Iran reports 241 students and teachers killed, 644 schools damaged since war began: Iran’s Ministry of Education reported Tuesday that 241 students and teachers have been killed and 183 wounded across 17 provinces since the start of the war, with 644 schools and educational facilities damaged or destroyed. Students account for 190 of the deaths and 164 of the injuries, while 51 teachers were killed and 19 were wounded.

Trump claims victory in Oval Office remarks: President Donald Trump declared the war with Iran effectively won, asserting the U.S. has achieved “some form of regime change, very serious regime change,” while dismissing continued fighting as “fake news.” He described a major concession from Tehran—framed as a “present” tied to oil, gas, and the Strait of Hormuz—and claimed Iran has agreed it will never develop a nuclear weapon, though Iran had already committed to that position before the war began. In response to these remarks, Iranian state media published footage of what it described as a ground-to-ground missile strike on the U.S. base at Erbil airport, framing it as the “gift we sent to Trump.”

U.S. awaits Iran’s answer on Islamabad talks: The U.S. and regional mediators Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are pushing for talks in Islamabad as early as Thursday, but are still awaiting Tehran’s response, Axios reported. Iranian officials told Drop Site News that enrichment will continue, missile capabilities are “not subject to negotiation,” and any deal must include a broader ceasefire and compensation. Reuters also reported Tehran is seeking formal control over the Strait of Hormuz. Israel has expressed concern that Trump may cut a partial deal limiting its operations, and U.S. officials told Axios they expect at least two to three more weeks of war even if talks do proceed.

Senior Iranian official Saeed Jalili dismisses U.S. talk of dialogue as “deception”: Saeed Jalili, the Supreme Leader’s representative to the Supreme National Security Council and member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, accused Washington of bad faith in calling for talks, saying the same side that had pushed for regime change and Iran’s fragmentation was now seeking dialogue. “The one who spoke of changing the regime… now yearns for dialogue… this too is an effort at deception,” he wrote.

U.S. deploys 82nd Airborne elements to the Middle East: At least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed to the Middle East, according to AP. The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying two Marine units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region.

IRGC forces container ship to turn around: On Monday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy forced the St. Kitts-and-Nevis-flagged container ship SELEN to reverse course near the Strait of Hormuz entrance, citing failure to comply with “legal protocols” and lacking authorization to transit, IRGC naval commander Alireza Tangsiri said. Tangsiri maintained any vessel passing through the waterway must coordinate with Iran’s maritime authorities.