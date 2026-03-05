Drop Site News

huey
4hEdited

I think its hard to imagine the depth of grief and suffering the US with the help of Israel are inflicting on the Iranians. I mean Israelies are used to bombing innocent children and civilians but Trump has allowed the US to participate in Israels blood lust.

Istvan Kash
3hEdited

The video of Congress persons being asked for their vote on the war powers bill was a trip. Many of the Republicans claimed to not know anything about. Wow. And then Democrats Richie Torres refusing to acknowledge or speak to Drop Site news and Mike Lawler and Fetterman voting against it.

