U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for a fifth day, death toll rises to over 1,200. Iranian Red Crescent: Over 100 civilian sites hit. Airstrikes target Kurdish militia bases in Iraq. War Secretary Pete Hegseth says war could last up to eight weeks. Doha rejects Iranian claim that missiles were not aimed at Qatar. Spain denies White House claim it agreed to cooperate with American attacks on Iran. Israeli strikes pound Lebanon, killing eight. Israel bombs Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon. Israeli military orders displacement in southern Beirut. Indonesia says Gaza “Board of Peace” talks paused due to Iran war. Senate rejects bid to require approval for further Iran war action. Sen. Tim Sheehy attempts to drag anti-war protester out of committee hearing. Some Senate Democrats may vote to fund the Iran war. U.S. preparing to raise global tariff to 15 percent this week. Haitian asylum seeker dies in ICE custody from untreated tooth infection. Russian LNG tanker sinks in Mediterranean after explosions. Haiti's prime minister reshuffles cabinet after surviving removal attempt. 66,000 estimated displaced by Afghanistan-Pakistan border fighting. Ecuador expels Cuban diplomatic mission and downgrades relations. Artillery shelling in Sudan’s Dilling kills at least five civilians. Nationwide blackout hits Iraq as regional conflict intensifies.

From Drop Site: Jeremy Scahill holds an exclusive interview with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Esmail Baghaei. Kurdish and Iranian sources deny reports of a planned or actual Kurdish invasion. Dispatch from Lebanon on continued mass displacement and heavy Israeli airstrikes. Drop Site on the Hill asks lawmakers about the justification for the war on Iran.

Leqaa Kordia, a 33-year-old Palestinian woman from Paterson, New Jersey, has spent nearly a year in ICE detention in Texas after speaking out against Israel’s war in Gaza, despite an immigration judge twice ruling that she is eligible for release. Drop Site joins the IMEU Policy Project, MPower Action, Jewish Voice for Peace ACT, and the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action in calling for her immediate release. The link below allows users to send emails and make calls to your member of Congress on Leqaa’s behalf:

CALL FOR LEQAA KORDIA's RELEASE

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) walks through the senate subway of the U.S. Capitol during a vote on March 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. In a 47-53 vote, Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic-backed war powers resolution that would prevent President Donald Trump from continuing the military campaign against Iran. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

War on Iran

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for a fifth day: Heavy waves of U.S.-Israeli airstrikes were reported across several Iranian cities, including Tehran, where explosions were heard near Mehrabad Airport, Azadi Square, Tehransar, and Chitgar in the western part of the capital. Additional strikes were reported in Bandar Abbas, Tabriz, Bushehr, and Qazvin, with officials in East Azerbaijan Province reporting dozens of casualties.

Casualty counts: The death toll in Iran has reached at least 1,230, according to the official Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs.

Iranian Red Crescent: Over 100 civilian sites hit: The Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Thursday it has recorded 1,332 strikes in Iran by the U.S. and Israel since Saturday, with raids documented at 636 locations and at least 174 cities. The Red Crescent said at least 105 civilian sites have been struck, including 14 medical facilities and seven Red Crescent buildings. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused the U.S. and Israel of intentionally hitting civilian areas. “Our people are being brutally slaughtered as the aggressors deliberately target civilian areas and any location they believe will inflict the maximum possible suffering and loss of life,” Baghaei said on X.

U.S. and Israel bomb schools and sports facilities in Iran: U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Thursday hit two indoor sports halls in Tehran as well as Azadi stadium, which was destroyed in the attacks, according to the Fars news agency. Missiles also hit two schools in the town of Parand, southwest of Tehran. The Israeli military said on Thursday morning it had begun a “large-scale wave of strike against infrastructure” in Tehran.

Kurdish and Iranian sources deny reports of a planned or actual Kurdish invasion: Kurdish sources tell Drop Site News that reports of Kurdish militants crossing from Iraq into Iran to seize territory and spark an uprising are not accurate, despite claims in multiple outlets from anonymous U.S. government officials. Speaking to Drop Site journalists Alexis Daloumis, Ryan Grim, and Jeremy Scahill, the sources allege that no invasion is currently underway. An Iranian official also told Scahill that there have been no reports of a border breach. The reports come amid claims that the CIA has sought to arm Kurdish fighters to destabilize Iran, though sources said Kurdish groups like the PJAK are unlikely to launch such an operation at this time, with the Associated Press reporting instead that some minor Kurdish forces are merely on “standby.”

Airstrikes target Kurdish militia bases in Iraq: Airstrikes reportedly struck facilities used by Kurdish militias in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region early Thursday, with Iraqi media reporting heavy overnight attacks in Sulaymaniyah province near the Iranian border. The groups targeted by and the force responsible for the attacks have not been confirmed, but the IRGC and its allied Shiite militias have attacked the area in recent days.

Tehran denies responsibility for drone attack in Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan has accused Iran of a drone attack that struck an airport in the region of Nakhchivan—bordering Iran—early Thursday. One drone hit the airport terminal, while another landed near a school in Shakarabad, injuring two civilians. Azerbaijan demanded that Iran swiftly clarify the incident, provide an explanation, and take urgent measures to prevent future occurrences. “These attacks will not remain unanswered,” the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a statement. Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied any connection to the drone attack, according to Tasnim news agency.

Hegseth and Caine discuss war timeline, plans: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the U.S. war with Iran could last up to eight weeks, adding that the United States and Israel expect to achieve “uncontested airspace” over the country in under a week. Hegseth declared that the U.S. and Israel would bring “death and destruction from the sky all day long.” At the same press conference, General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, claimed that Iran is launching fewer missiles than at the start of the war, and argued that Iranian military capabilities have been significantly degraded. “We will ⁠now begin to expand inland, striking progressively ​deeper into Iranian territory, and creating additional freedom ​of maneuver for US forces,” Caine said. A strike map presented by Hegseth appeared to place Minab, the site of the school strike that killed over 165 people, nearly all of them schoolchildren, on the first day of the war, within a cluster of U.S. strike zones in Iran. When asked about the strike, Hegseth said only that the department is “investigating.”

U.S. officials warn Iranian Shahed drones pose major challenge to air defenses: Trump administration officials told lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that Iran’s Shahed attack drones are proving more difficult to counter than expected and that U.S. air defenses will not be able to intercept all of them, according to reporting by CNN. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine said the drones’ ability to fly low and slow makes them harder to detect than ballistic missiles, and one source familiar with the briefing said Hegseth and Caine attempted to downplay concerns about the drones by pointing to the stockpiling of interceptors by American allies in the Gulf.

Iran fires large Khorramshahr-4 missiles at Israel: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday it launched its large Khorramshahr-4 missiles in an attack targeting Israel. The IRGC also claimed attacks in Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz plunges amid attacks on vessels: Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen by about 90 percent, with only three or four supertankers transiting on March 1 compared to a daily average of 138, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center and shipping tracker MarineTraffic. On Wednesday morning, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said a container ship was struck by an “unknown projectile” off Oman’s northern coast, while international reports confirm drones or projectiles have hit at least seven vessels, with one crew member killed. The consequences of this bottleneck are stark. Brent crude was trading around the daily high of $84.5 per barrel (up from about $60 in January), and analysts at Goldman Sachs have warned that prices could rise to $100 per barrel if major disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue for another five weeks.

Doha rejects Iranian claim that missiles were not aimed at Qatar: Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a phone call that Doha “categorically rejects” Iran’s claim that recent missile strikes were not aimed at Qatar. According to Qatar’s foreign ministry, missiles struck areas near Hamad International Airport and industrial zones tied to LNG production, with Al-Thani calling the attacks—which he said involved missiles, drones, and aircraft entering Qatari airspace before interception—a “flagrant violation” of sovereignty and international law. Qatar has warned that the attacks “cannot go unanswered.”

Spain denies White House claim it agreed to cooperate with American attacks on Iran: Spain rejected a White House claim that it agreed to cooperate with U.S. military operations against Iran after President Donald Trump threatened to “cut off all trade” with Madrid. Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Spain’s position on the war “has not changed one iota,” reiterating that U.S. bases in southern Spain cannot be used for strikes on Iran unless the actions fall under the United Nations Charter.

Demonstrations across Iran show support for government after Khamenei assassination: Large demonstrations continued for a fourth night across cities and towns in Iran, with crowds mourning the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and expressing support for Iranian troops. The rallies come despite President Donald Trump’s urging Iranians to rise against their government, with no evidence so far of widespread dissent or rebellion inside the country.

Netanyahu seeks assurances U.S. is not pursuing ceasefire talks with Iran: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the White House for clarification after Israeli intelligence raised concerns that the Trump administration might be communicating with Iran about a ceasefire, according to Axios. U.S. officials told Netanyahu that Washington was not holding talks with Tehran, though they acknowledged Iran had sent indirect messages through regional intermediaries that the United States did not answer. Iranian officials later denied sending any messages to Washington, saying Iran’s armed forces are preparing for a prolonged conflict.

Attacks on Lebanon

Casualty counts: The death toll from Israel’s assault on Lebanon has risen to at least 77, including seven children, with 527 injured.

Israeli strikes pound Lebanon: Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed at least eight people, including four members of the same family in the southern village of Kfar Tebnit, and the mayor of a village and his wife in the Nabatieh region. A day earlier, Israeli airstrikes hit a hotel in a Beirut suburb and a residential complex in eastern Lebanon, killing at least 11 people, according to Al Jazeera. The former attack hit the Comfort Hotel in the eastern Beirut suburb area of Hazmieh/Baabda, and the latter attack, in Baalbek, killed five and wounded at least 15. A final strike in the Mount Lebanon area killed six and wounded eight. A number of Israeli strikes were reported in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and Hezbollah reportedly responded to the wave of Israeli attacks by launching rockets into the town of Metulla in northern Israel and on a base near Safed.

Israeli strike hits Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon: Israel carried out an airstrike on the Al-Baddawi refugee camp near Tripoli in northern Lebanon, extending its attacks well beyond the southern front. Hamas official Waseem Atta Allah al-Ali and his wife were killed and one of their daughters wounded in attacks on the camp, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. The camp, established by UNRWA in 1955 about three miles northeast of Tripoli, houses tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many residents are families originally displaced from Galilee, Haifa, Safed, and Jaffa during the 1948 Nakba and have lived in the camp for generations.

Israeli military orders displacement in southern Beirut: The Israeli military issued an urgent displacement order for Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on Thursday, telling residents to evacuate their homes immediately. More than 83,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Monday.

Lebanese army detains 27 in weapons crackdown: Lebanon’s army said it detained 27 people—26 Lebanese citizens and one Palestinian—for illegally possessing weapons and munitions, part of a broader crackdown on armed groups. The arrests took place at army checkpoints across several areas over the past two days, with officials not specifying whether the suspects were affiliated with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader says group’s patience has limits, looks to be reactivating in the South: Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said that diplomacy with Israel has failed and warned the group will not remain patient indefinitely as Israeli attacks continue. In his first public remarks since the escalation in Iran, Qassem described Israel’s large-scale strikes following recent rocket fire as “not a response but a pre-planned aggression,” and said Israel’s actions had crossed a line. Hezbollah also released footage on Wednesday of a resistance operation targeting an Israeli Merkava tank on the outskirts of Kfar Kfila, a border village in southern Lebanon.

The Gaza Genocide and the West Bank

Israeli strikes continue across Gaza: Israeli airstrikes, artillery fire, and gunfire were reported across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, with four people killed, including a woman and a 13-year-old boy, according to Palestinian reports. Incidents included gunfire in Rafah’s Al-Mawasi area, drone fire near Al-Bureij refugee camp, and artillery shelling in Gaza City. A farmer, Montaser Samour, was reportedly returned dead—his body riddled with bullets—after military detention near Al-Qarara, according to witnesses, in what appeared to be a field execution. Israel continues to block the evacuation of patients in Gaza and the entry of returning Palestinians, while just over 100 aid trucks went through Rafah to the Karem Abu Salem crossing on Wednesday, according to AFP, after Israel reimposed a total siege on Gaza following attacks on Iran.

Indonesia says Gaza “Board of Peace” talks paused due to Iran war: Indonesia’s foreign minister Sugiano told reporters discussions on President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza “Board of Peace,” which Jakarta was expected to support with troops, have been put on hold as attention shifts to the expanding war with Iran. Sugiono added that Indonesia would consult with its Gulf partners “because they are also under attack,” according to Reuters.

United States

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim.

Senate rejects bid to require approval for further Iran war action: Senate Republicans voted down a War Powers Resolution that would have required congressional approval for additional U.S. military action against Iran, rejecting Congress’s first attempt to limit President Donald Trump’s war. The measure failed 47–53 largely along party lines, with Republican Rand Paul (Ky.) voting in favor and Democrat John Fetterman (Pa.) opposing. Before the vote, according to Drop Site’s Julian Andreone, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) spoke to Fetterman privately about his intention to vote against his party, but this did not change his vote.

Sheehy attempts to drag anti-war protester out of committee hearing: As Brian McGinnis, a Marine veteran, anti-war activist, and Green Party candidate, was being dragged out of a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing by Capitol Police, Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.) left the dais and joined in. McGinnis had shouted, “America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!” and video of the encounter captures an audible snap as his arm and hand were reportedly broken during his struggle with Sheehy and the police.

Some Senate Democrats may vote to fund the Iran war: Some Democrats remain open to a possible infusion of money to the military, Politico reports, despite the overwhelming opposition of the base to the Iran War. The White House is reportedly considering a $50 billion supplemental request to replenish depleted weapons and missile defense stocks, and the measure would require at least seven Democratic votes in the Senate to pass. Several Senate Democrats on the Armed Services Committee—including Sens. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) —have not ruled out voting for the package. “I need to know the goals and the plan. … I don’t rule anything out,” Slotkin said. “I mean, we’re in it.

U.S. preparing to raise global tariff to 15% this week: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration’s global tariff will likely rise from 10 to 15% sometime this week, after the president previously announced the increase following a Supreme Court ruling that struck down his earlier tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The new tariffs are being implemented under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows temporary duties for up to 150 days without congressional approval. Bessent said the administration expects tariff rates to return to their previous levels by August, during which time the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative and the Commerce Department will conduct studies that can allow them to impose more tariffs.

Haitian asylum seeker dies in ICE custody from untreated tooth infection: Emmanuel Damas, a 56-year-old Haitian asylum seeker held at the Florence Correctional Center in Arizona, died Monday in a Scottsdale hospital after developing sepsis from an infected tooth, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Chandler City Councilwoman Christine Ellis said Damas had repeatedly complained of severe tooth pain for nearly two weeks and was reportedly given only ibuprofen before collapsing and being hospitalized. Damas’ death, which ICE had not publicly acknowledged at the time of reporting, marks the 10th death in ICE custody in 2026.

Gavin Newsom calls Israel an “apartheid state”: While appearing on Pod Save America, California governor and potential 2028 candidate Gavin Newsom said that some “appropriately” view Israel as an apartheid state, and that the country’s current leadership is “walking [the U.S.] down a path” that would necessitate a reconsideration of American military support. He also came out forcefully against the war, saying “We’re talking about regime change? For two years they haven’t even been able to solve the Hamas question in Israel.” Newsom travelled to Israel after October 7 and met with Netanyahu, but in recent months has distanced himself from the country and has declared that he has not received campaign donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Other International News

Russian LNG tanker sinks in Mediterranean after explosions: A Russian liquefied natural gas tanker, the Arctic Metagaz, sank in the Mediterranean between Libya and Malta after explosions and a massive fire struck the vessel Tuesday night, according to Al Jazeera. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of attacking the ship with naval drones launched from the Libyan coast, though Kyiv has not commented on the allegation. Russia’s transport ministry said all 30 crew members were rescued and described the incident as “international terrorism,” while Libyan officials warned nearby vessels to avoid the area where the ship—carrying about 62,000 metric tons of LNG from Murmansk—went down.

Haiti’s prime minister reshuffles cabinet after surviving removal attempt: Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé replaced most of his cabinet, appointing 11 new ministers and two secretaries of state while retaining only five members from the previous cabinet. The shakeup follows a power struggle in which Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council voted to remove him, though he remained in office after an international pressure campaign—led by the United States—helped keep him in power, with a U.S. naval vessel sent to Haiti’s coast during the standoff. Fils-Aimé’s move comes as the council’s mandate expires and as Haiti prepares for the first round of elections and for the deployment of a United Nations-authorized Gang Suppression Force, both expected later this year.

66,000 estimated displaced by Afghanistan-Pakistan border fighting: Nearly 66,000 people have been displaced in Afghanistan as heavy shelling and explosions continued along the country’s border with Pakistan during the seventh day of war between the countries, according to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration. The agency warned that escalating hostilities along the Durand Line have caused civilian casualties, damaged infrastructure, and worsened humanitarian conditions in already under-resourced communities.

Massive blackout in Cuba leave millions without power: A blackout in Cuba has left millions of people without power in much of the island, including Havana, after an unexpected outage at one of the country’s largest thermoelectric plants. Cuba’s Energy Ministry reported Thursday that power was beginning to be restored but with reduced capacity. A U.S. blockade has cut off the Cuban government from accessing desperately needed fuel as the Trump administration intensifies pressure on Cuba.

Ecuador expels Cuban diplomatic mission and downgrades relations: President Daniel Noboa’s government declared Cuba’s ambassador and the entire Cuban diplomatic mission personae non gratae on Wednesday, and gave them 48 hours to leave Ecuador, according to a statement released by the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In an earlier decree, Noboa also terminated the functions of Ecuador’s ambassador to Cuba, effectively downgrading diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Vienna Convention allows countries to declare diplomats from other countries personae non gratae without explanation.

Trump excludes left-leaning governments from his “Shield of the Americas” summit: The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump will host leaders from across Latin America and the Caribbean at the “Shield of the Americas” summit on March 7 at Trump National Doral Miami, focusing on regional security, organized crime, migration, and countering Chinese influence in the hemisphere. Confirmed participants include leaders from Argentina, Paraguay, El Salvador, Ecuador, Honduras, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Guyana, along with Chile’s president-elect, Costa Rica’s leadership team, and the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago. Mexico was not invited, while Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, and Nicaragua are also excluded from the gathering, and Brazil is not attending.

Artillery shelling in Sudan’s Dilling kills at least five civilians: At least five people were killed and 33 injured on Wednesday when artillery fired by RSF troops and the SPLM-N struck the city of Dilling in South Kordofan state, according to The Sudan Tribune. Shelling hit residential neighborhoods including Freish, Al-Marafid, and Al-Hilla al-Jadida, causing civilian casualties and damaging homes as hospitals struggled to treat the wounded under difficult conditions. The attacks come as the RSF and SPLM-N attempt to reimpose a blockade on key cities in South Kordofan.

Sudan accuses Ethiopia of allowing drone attacks from its territory: Sudan accused Ethiopia on Tuesday of allowing drones to be launched from its territory to carry out attacks inside Sudan during February and March, marking the first time Khartoum has directly alleged Ethiopian involvement in the country’s civil war. Sudan’s foreign ministry said the alleged strikes constituted a “blatant violation” of sovereignty and warned it reserves the right to respond by all available means.

Nationwide blackout hits Iraq as regional conflict intensifies: Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced a complete shutdown of the national power system Wednesday after all transmission lines and generating stations went offline simultaneously, leaving every governorate without electricity. Officials said the cause of the grid failure remains unclear as the country faces growing instability amid the escalating war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Drop Site on the Hill

Drop Site asked Democratic lawmakers who served in the military about the Trump administration’s changing rationale for the war with Iran, particularly as it relates to Israel’s war. Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.) said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has “changed his story about 12 times in the last 24 hours,” saying the administration appears “either lying or confused.” Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-Calif.) also pointed to contradictions within the administration. Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) insisted the decision ultimately rests with Trump, saying “this is not about Israel…this is about President Trump choosing to go into Iran.” A full compilation of responses is available here.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) called the Trump administration’s assault on Iran “a war of choice” and challenged its characterization of Iran’s missile program as an “imminent threat” to the United States.

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) did not directly respond to Andreone’s question about Secretary Rubio’s comment that the U.S. struck Iran because Israel was going to strike first, instead calling the moment a “real constitutional crisis” and bringing up funding cuts for school lunches and healthcare. Even after a follow-up, Booker refused to address Israel.

More from Drop Site

Lylla Younes reports from Lebanon where Israel continues heavy bombardment across the country and tens of thousands have been displaced since Monday. More here.

Jeremy Scahill held an exclusive interview with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Esmail Baghaei on Wednesday. Among other topics, he discussed what sites Tehran is targeting, accused Israel of carrying out “false flag” attacks in the Gulf to drag Arab states into the war, called the negotiations with the U.S. “a sham,” and called the allegation that Iran was going to attack Israel a “big lie.” “They claim that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States. Did we come to the Gulf of Mexico to target Los Angeles and other U.S. cities? Or did they come 6,500 miles away to Iranian shores?” he asked. Their full 30-minute interview is available here.

Drop Site Washington correspondent Julian Andreone has been asking Congresspeople how they intend to vote for the War Powers Act, which was voted down in the Senate on Wednesday and whose House equivalent is set to be voted upon today. A compilation of their responses is available here.

