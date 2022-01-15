Is Biden in the Midst of a World Historic Crime Against Humanity?

The normally reserved International Committee of the Red Cross recently made a surprisingly direct statement about the unfolding economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. They said, “Can the international community” — meaning the U.S. — “hold 39 million people hostage to the fact that they do not want to recognise the authorities that are now in place in Kabul and in Afghanistan?”

Masood Shnizai is a journalist based in Kabul, Afghanistan. He joins Ryan Grim to discuss the <a href="https://theintercept.com/2022/01/09/afghanistan-sanctions-human-rights-hawks/">devastating effects</a> of the <a href="https://theintercept.com/2021/12/28/afghanistan-economy-collapse-us-sanctions/">ongoing U.S. sanctions</a>, and why the calls for help seem to be falling on deaf ears in the Biden administration.

