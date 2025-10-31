Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
7h

Israel approving nearly 2,000 new settlements while facing hundreds of documented human rights violations shows just how hollow “international law” has become in practice. The U.S. can’t call for stability in Gaza while actively enabling permanent occupation in the West Bank. These are not isolated policies — they’re parts of the same system of impunity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John alder's avatar
John alder
7h

1)who are 2000 settlements for? Should be palenstinians

2)I've been to portland the past two weeks

WE DON'T NEED ANY TROOPS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture