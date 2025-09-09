Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriele Ritschard's avatar
Gabriele Ritschard
3h

And: they bombed the main ship of the Gaza Sumud floatilla 🤬

ALL IN 1 DAY!

They are a terrorist state!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
2h

Oh wow, israel is doing terrorist stuff what a surprise...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture