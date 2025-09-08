China Is Scaling Up its Military. Is It Preparing for War?

The Chinese government held a major military parade in Beijing on September 3, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. The parade followed an international strategic and economic conference in China bringing together leaders from across Eurasia, including Russia, India, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, and North Korea.

The event highlighted China’s growing influence as a military power, as well as a defense exporter. Although China has been seen as a producer of low-end manufactured goods, its role in the global economy has radically shifted. In addition to making high-quality electric cars and consumer goods, Chinese factories are producing drones, ballistic missiles, tanks, and aircraft that are as good, or better, than those built by Western defense companies. And the scale is staggering.

The Trump administration considers the Chinese Communist Party its primary adversary. And there have been concerns that the two countries may soon clash, including over control of the island of Taiwan.

This week, Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain is joined by Steve Hsu, a theoretical physicist, technologist, and analyst of Chinese military developments. Hsu is also the host of the podcast “Manifold.”

