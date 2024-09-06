Irish news outlet The Ditch has been covering flights over Irish airspace carrying munitions for Israel. Earlier this year, journalists there discovered six flights through Irish airspace, including flights with U.S.-funded munitions. It reported this week on two additional flights in February and March of this year out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, whose contents included “slapper detonators”—used in guided bombs to kill thousands of Palestinians in Gaza since October last year.

“It’s an indictable criminal offence for an air carrier to transport munitions or dangerous goods over Irish sovereign airspace without an exemption from the minister for transport,” The Ditch editors wrote in their post. “The Department of Transport says no such exemptions were granted to Challenge Airlines in 2023 or 2024.”

The Department of Transport said last week that it’s examining these reports and Irish Prime Minister (called Taoiseach) Simon Harris said last week he is “seeking information” on the matter, The Ditch reported.

Together, the two newly discovered flights carried: