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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
4h

"In a separate interview, Democratic Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Andreone that he is “not worried” about warrantless surveillance of Americans, including BLM activists, ahead of the FISA vote. “I don’t worry about stuff. I just live through it,” he said."

...uh what???

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rosinpotatoes's avatar
rosinpotatoes
5h

+ from PressTV and Al Akbar-->> Gaza Fund is Pulp Fiction:

Trump siphons $17 billion from Gaza Fund to benefit Israel: Report

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/16/766985/Trump-siphons--17-billion-from-Gaza-Fund-to-benefit-Israel--Report

￼+ MiddleEastEye report on violent Settler with mossy teeth :

One social media user said: "With this one photograph you somehow told the story of contempt and impunity more effectively than thousands of existing images of brutal violence. It’s a reminder of the power that photography can still wield, despite everything."

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israeli-envoy-italy-calls-magazine-antisemitic-over-settler-violence-coverage

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