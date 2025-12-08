Israel kills seven Palestinians in attacks on Saturday. A humanitarian aid coordinator tells Drop Site the ceasefire masks a “catastrophic reality” on the ground in Gaza. Israeli police raid UNRWA compound in Jerusalem. In Doha, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa responds to questions about his militant past; diplomats discuss the International Stabilization Force and reproach Israel for its ceasefire violations; Saudi Arabia is the lone voice in support of disarmament. A secret meeting between Qatar, Israel, and the U.S. The White House wants more economic and diplomatic meetings between Israel and its neighbors. The FBI is making a list of “extremists.” Rep. Adelita Grijalva pepper-sprayed by ICE. Mass rapes and spiking malnutrition reported in Sudan. LIBRE alleges fraud in Honduras and calls for new elections. A major rally in support of Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum draws 600,000 people. Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia renewed. Coup in Benin foiled. U.S. Senate to vote to extend Obamacare subsidies. A vote for the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act is expected in the House this week.

This is Drop Site Daily, our new, free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

UN Population Fund warns of deepening trauma from gender-based violence: In its update Saturday, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said Gaza remains “suspended between survival and uncertainty,” warning that the ceasefire has not ended the war’s physical, emotional, or economic toll on women and girls. The organization outlined collapsing health services, surging gender-based violence, deepening poverty among tens of thousands of women-headed households, severe access constraints to the delivery of aid, and mounting youth trauma, even as UNFPA has reached more than 120,000 people during the pause and aims to expand support through 2026.

Israel is allowing only five trucks of medical supplies into Gaza weekly: Israel is allowing only five trucks of medical supplies into the Strip each week—three for international agencies and just two for government hospitals—leaving more than half of essential medicines unavailable, according to Gaza health officials. Dr. Munir al-Bursh told Al Jazeera that even as consumer goods enter Gaza, lifesaving items like antibiotics, IV solutions, and surgical supplies are barred, leaving injured and chronically ill patients with almost no chance of receiving proper care.

Humanitarian aid coordinator laments that ceasefire is largely symbolic: Eyad Amawi, a humanitarian aid coordinator in central Gaza, told Drop Site that the so-called peace plan masks a “catastrophic reality”: 90% of Gaza is crushed; eastern Gaza has been turned into buffer zones; Rafah is wiped out; and no schools, economy, or basic infrastructure have yet to be rebuilt or recovered. Israel continues to block heavy equipment, fuel, and shelter materials while permitting consumer goods, Amawi said, and bodies are left under the rubble, industries have collapsed, and families face what he described as a “quiet continuation of genocide” through hunger, disease, and the cold. His comments to Drop Site are available here .

Attacks kill at least seven on Saturday: Israeli forces killed at least seven Palestinians on Saturday, including an incident in which a 70-year-old woman and her son were attacked by drones near al-Ahli Hospital. Two civilians were killed in another airstrike on the northwestern edge of Beit Lahia, and a man was gunned down in Jabalia, according to Al Jazeera.

Total casualty counts since ceasefire: Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 376 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 981, while 626 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.

Casualty counts in the last 24 hours: Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of five Palestinians, including two recovered from the rubble, arrived at hospitals, while 11 Palestinians have been injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 70,365 killed, with 171,058 injured.

Al-Sharaa confronted about his militant past: When asked about his “real allegiances” by Christian Amanpour, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa objected to her use of the term “terrorist,” arguing that if it refers to those who kill innocent civilians in places like Gaza, Iraq, and Afghanistan, then the label might equally be applied to Israel or the United States. He argued his point by saying that nearly 25 years after the U.S. war in Afghanistan, people “are aware of who the real terrorists are.”

The state of the International Stabilization Force (ISF): Turkey’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan told the audience that a “big discussion” is underway over the design and deployment of the UN-approved International Stabilization Force for Gaza. The biggest issues before the mediators remain who will contribute to the force, what the command structure of the force will be, and other logistical issues. Fidan went on to say that Israel is vetoing Turkish participation in the force, that the ISF should not prioritize disarmament, saying the “ISF cannot be expected to do what Israel’s military has failed to do,” and that there must be a return to internal governance in Gaza. Additional reporting from Doha suggests that both Qatar and Egypt are pushing for a rapid deployment of the ISF, and according to comments from Egypt’s Foreign minister.

Turkey, Spain, and Egypt all blame Israel for its repeated ceasefire violations: The Turkish foreign minister also warned that the Gaza plan could collapse without a “substantial” intervention by President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the scale of daily Israeli ceasefire violations is “indescribable” at this point. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty echoed this criticism in his remarks, as did Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, who said it was unacceptable that the ceasefire is “permanently being violated,” and that “every week, several dozens of innocent Palestinians are being killed.” Albares called for “massive” humanitarian access into Gaza and urged that UN agencies, especially UNRWA, be restored to their central role in aid delivery.

Egypt will “spare no effort” for Palestinian statehood, Foreign Minister says: Badr Abdelatty told attendees that Egypt will “spare no effort” to ensure Palestinians remain on their land and can build their own state, underscoring that lasting security for Israel and the wider region is impossible without its realization. He claimed that Egypt is also leading on humanitarian support, providing roughly 70% of all aid entering Gaza compared with 30% from the rest of the world.

Norwegian FM says the ceasefire is fragile: Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide raised concerns that the Gaza ceasefire is “very fragile” and could unravel within weeks without rapid progress pertaining to its political framework, noting the alternative is a slide back into war or “total anarchy.” He said President Trump’s 20-point plan lacks clear sequencing, making it easier for participants to stall, and urged that the transitional governance bodies and stabilization force be established “this month” to move the process forward.

Saudi Arabian representative is the singular voice for disarmament: Of all the representatives assembled in Doha—from Turkey, Egypt, Norway, Spain, the EU, and Qatar—only one, Dr. Manal Radwan from Saudi Arabia, expressed firm commitment to disarmament. Minister Plenipotentiary Radwan said there must be no “redefining” of what disarmament means under the UN’s ceasefire plan and dismissed debates over the logistics of such a program. By contrast, Norway’s foreign minister said it is “very unlikely” there would ever be a consensus for an international force to physically disarm Hamas against its will, stressing that any weapons removal must be Palestinian-led and have an agreed-upon framework.

Qatari Foreign Minister talks “path forward,” financing: Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that the ceasefire cannot be completed until Israel fully withdraws, stability is restored in Gaza, and movement in and out of the territory is possible, adding that mediators are trying to “force the way forward” to advance the deal into its second phase. Al-Thani said that Qatar will not pay to rebuild Gaza’s destruction, stating “We will not rebuild what Israel destroyed.” While Qatar remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people through humanitarian aid, he said, it will not “write the check” for reconstruction caused by Israel’s campaign.

Former Iranian diplomat asserts his country’s strength, takes a swipe at Qatar: Former Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif recalled that Iran had compelled the United States to evacuate bases in the region, including the one in Qatar that Tehran targeted after U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities. Zarif said Iran “doesn’t import its security,” and argued that the world must recognize his country’s strength and self-reliance to move forward together in peace.