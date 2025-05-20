Amid the fourth Israeli ground incursion into the Jabaliya refugee camp In Gaza which is beset by mass starvation and malnourishment, after broken promises of the Trump administration in its strained negotiations between Hamas and Israel, and with Israel providing itself symbolic cover to finish the genocide, Ryan and Jeremy discuss the broader state of war in this week’s Drop Site Live installment.
Israel Is Attempting to Execute a Final Solution in Gaza
Drop Site journalists Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim discuss the escalating genocide in Gaza, as Israel vows to finish its extermination campaign.
May 20, 2025
