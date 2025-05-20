Israel Is Attempting to Execute a Final Solution in Gaza

Amid the fourth Israeli ground incursion into the Jabaliya refugee camp In Gaza which is beset by mass starvation and malnourishment, after broken promises of the Trump administration in its strained negotiations between Hamas and Israel, and with Israel providing itself symbolic cover to finish the genocide, Ryan and Jeremy discuss the broader state of war in this week’s Drop Site Live installment.

