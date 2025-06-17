Israel’s Unprovoked War on Iran

On Friday, Israel launched a full-scale military operation against Iran, carrying out strikes across the country that killed at least 224 people by Sunday afternoon. Iran’s Health Ministry says over 90% of those killed were civilians. Hospitals describe a “bloodbath,” with a constant flow of wounded since the first strikes. Medical facilities have been struck, and Red Crescent workers are among the dead.

Israel says it is targeting nuclear and military infrastructure, including bases and defense facilities, but has also bombed energy sites and residential areas and called for the evacuation of a large residential area of Tehran.

This week, Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain are joined by Farzan Sabet (@IranWonk on X), Managing Researcher at the Geneva Graduate Institute and an expert on Iran and regional security. They examine Israel and Iran’s military strategies, the possibility of an off-ramp, and whether the U.S. is preparing to intervene directly.