Israel's Relentless Attacks on Gaza and Prospects for a Ceasefire

Negotiations for a Gaza “ceasefire” deal are continuing in Doha, Qatar, as President Donald Trump claims an agreement could be reached as early as this week. Palestinian negotiators, however, have told Drop Site that Israel continues to demand terms that would allow the genocide to continue after a 60-day pause during which 10 Israeli captives would be released from Gaza. Israel has also been threatening to establish a concentration camp in southern Gaza to corral an initial 600,000 Palestinians to prepare them for eventual removal from Gaza entirely.

As this process continues, Israel has further intensified its military assault with daily massacres that disproportionately kill children and women. Since late May, an average of 30 Palestinians have been killed as they tried to receive meager food rations from the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation established by the U.S. and Israel.

On this week’s Drop Site News livestream, Jeremy Scahill speaks to Eyad Amawi of the Gaza Relief Committees about the increasing horrors being unleashed on Palestinians, the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations, and how ordinary people in Gaza view the prospects for a deal to end the genocide. Jeremy also offers insights from sources involved with the negotiations and gives a comprehensive update on the state of affairs.

