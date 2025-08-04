A U.S. Volunteer Nurse in Gaza on Mass Starvation, Targeted Gunshot Wounds, and Israel Confiscating Baby Formula

Israel’s extermination campaign in Gaza is continuing unabated. At least 74 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn today, including 36 Palestinians who were killed while seeking aid. The starvation campaign continues to worsen as a result of Israel’s policies that severely restrict food, fuel, and medicine from getting into Gaza. As starving Palestinians try and access the meager amount food located at either GHF “aid distribution” sites or coming in through UN convoys, they are shot at, and killed, every single day by Israeli forces.

The ministry of health recorded five additional deaths due to famine and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition since the start of the war to 180, including 93 children—dozens of these cases have occurred just in the past two weeks, as the widening famine has reached a tipping point. The current famine conditions were predicted months ago by food experts following Israel’s full spectrum siege that began on March 2—a year and a half into Israel’s genocidal assault—where aid had already been severely restricted.

Gaza’s health care system has been systematically targeted by the Israeli military and is struggling to cope without medical supplies, with Palestinian doctors and medical workers suffering from hunger and malnutrition themselves. On Monday, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said at least 38 people died after arriving at the facility over the previous 24-hour period, and many hundreds more are being treated for injuries.

Drop Site’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous speaks with Elidalis Burgos, a critical care nurse from the U.S. who has been volunteering at Nasser hospital for the past four weeks in the intensive care unit and emergency department.

