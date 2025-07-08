Drop Site News

Netanyahu and Trump Meet in D.C. as Qassam Ambush Stuns Israeli Forces

Jul 08, 2025
Ryan Grim, Jeremy Scahill, and Murtaza Hussain are joined by Jon Elmer of Electronic Intifada to break down today’s major developments.

Listen above or on the Drop Site News channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

