Syria: Months Since Assad's Fall, Where Is It Going?

For the past eight months, since the fall of the Assad government in December, Syria has been grappling with major internal crises and the legacy of a brutal 14-year civil war. While millions of Syrians have welcomed the collapse of the country’s previous regime, Syria today faces a new set of challenges. There is uncertainty over the future of the national economy, political rights, sovereignty, protection of minorities, and other issues vital to the country’s future.

In addition to a wave of Israeli attacks on Syria that has continued to this day, Syria has been hit by outbreaks of sectarian violence that have called into question the motivations—and level of control—that the central government has over the country.

Syria today is led by veterans of militant Islamist groups that fought the former regime. While the government has sought to put forward a pragmatic image to reassure both Syrians and the international community, today there remains a challenge dealing with thousands of foreign Islamist fighters who flocked to Syria to take part in the war.

Now that the Assad regime has fallen, the role of those former fighters, including some from Western countries, could determine the future of Syria, as well as the region more broadly.

Drop Site’s Murtaza Hussain is joined by Tam Hussein, an award-winning British investigative journalist and co-author of the book, To the Mountains: My Life in Jihad, from Algeria to Afghanistan, a biography of the Algerian militant leader Abdullah Anas. Hussain also authors the Substack publication “The Blood Rep.”

