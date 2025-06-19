Trump, Israel, Iran, and the Threat of a New Major U.S. War

The Israeli government launched an unprovoked attack on Iran last week, killing hundreds of Iranians in a surprise attack on the capital city of Tehran. The two countries have traded missiles in the days since, killing hundreds of civilians.

Now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for the U.S. to become directly involved in the fighting as a means not only to set back the Iranian nuclear program but overthrow the government itself.

In this episode, Drop Site journalist Murtaza Hussain talks to defense analyst Shahryar Pasandideh about how this war started, what each side wants, and the implications of U.S. involvement in another major conflict in the region.

Listen above or on the Drop Site News channel on Apple, Spotify, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Share