Brooklyn-based Crye Precision produces camouflage for the Israeli military, according to both a whistleblower and public sources.

Since the start of the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, Crye Precision, a Brooklyn-based designer and manufacturer of military equipment, has continued to provide camouflage to the Israeli military, according to a whistleblower familiar with the company’s operations. Although the whistleblower declined to be quoted, and Crye failed to respond to multiple requests for comment, the company’s connection to the Israeli military can be confirmed through publicly available sources.

As advertised on Crye’s website, the company produces “Multicam,” camouflage patterns which it uses in the production of its own products but also sells to other manufacturers. Per the Multicam website, those partners include Agilite, an Israeli manufacturer of military equipment, which uses the camouflage in its helmets, vests, and packs. Not only does Agilite advertise its products as being used by the Israeli military, but the relationship has also been documented by others, such as The Times of India, which recently reported that the Israeli military has used Agilite helmets featuring Multicam camouflage since 2013. Agilite failed to respond to multiple requests for comment.

Arvind Dilawar is an independent journalist. Find him online at adilawar.com