Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Hausmann's avatar
Greg Hausmann
Sep 11

Of a similar line of investigation, I've long believed US citizens and municipalities deserve easy access to a database of police departments and officers that have received fascist/racist tactics-training in Israel. Perhaps now more than ever. If correlations exist between Zionist sponsored police training and the brutality of police on the streets of our country we absolutely should know that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture