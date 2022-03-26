Joe Manchin Has Some Thoughts on Green Energy

The Biden administration is drafting an executive order to invoke the Defense Production Act to develop green energy storage technology — an essential element for a clean energy future. The war in Ukraine and soaring oil and gas prices have renewed conversations in Washington about passing a major clean energy package. Recently at CERAWeek, a major energy conference, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin shared his views on what he would and would not support. Ryan Grim and Duchuy Huynh, CEO and director at Green Cooling Tower Solutions, unpack Manchin’s thoughts on transitioning to clean energy. They also discuss the present state of clean energy technology and what’s needed to fully bring about a green energy future and displace fossil fuels.

