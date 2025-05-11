Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
One World's avatar
One World
1h

What a baffling piece. In a long "Guest Post," whatever that is, Ms. Speri spends a lot of time repeating again and again what she said near the beginning. The use of accusations of sexual wrong-doing of one sort or another is a classic way of demolishing or at least tarnishing someone's reputation and are a favorite ploy of security agencies around the world, most definitely including the Mossad and the CIA. This post is a joy for Israel and the US, both countries being intent on the destruction of the ICC. Ms. Speri appears to be aiding and abetting in this destruction. With a sloppy post like this, Drop Site News has badly damaged itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gretchen Theobald's avatar
Gretchen Theobald
4h

Thank you for this report! These are indeed very depressing times but there are good people out there. We need to know who they are so we can believe in them, and support them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture