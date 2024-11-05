I'll be live streaming on Substack tonight at 6pm ET to answer your questions about the election and share a few thoughts on what might happen if either candidate is elected. There’ll be no upside in guessing *who* will win at that point, but it’s worth thinking through the implications of a victory by either candidate. It’ll also be a way to kill some time before polls close. Later in the evening, starting around 6:30pm, I’ll be doing live coverage on the Breaking Points channel on YouTube. After our live stream ends, we’ll get a chat started, where you can argue and commiserate with with fellow Drop Site readers and our reporters and editors. I’ll be in there too, multitasking from the studio (it helps keep me calm).

I’ll be answering questions exclusively from our paid subscribers — so if you haven’t already, be sure to upgrade your subscription now to submit your questions.

How to Participate:

Click here to download the Substack app. If you enable notifications, the app will notify you when I’m live. Just tap that and join me at 6pm ET. We will also send you an email once the livestream starts. (Disable notifications when it’s over otherwise you’ll be inundated.) Before the live stream, submit the questions you’d like me to answer and discuss live in the comments below.

Leave a comment

If you are having any issues downloading the Substack app, follow the steps below:

Go to the Apple or Android app store on your mobile device and search for Substack. Alternatively, you can click this link on your mobile device to get there. Download the Substack app. Sign in with the email address that you use for Substack—the one our stories are sent to you at. To finish logging in, Substack will send a verification email to your mobile device. Open your email app on your phone, locate the email from Substack with the subject line “Finish signing in to Substack,” and you’re almost there. Tap the orange button in that email to finish logging into the app. If you’re new to the app, you’ll go through Substack’s regular onboarding process. This takes a few minutes but is simple to complete. You’ll probably want to get this up and running this morning if you don’t have the app already, or do it at least 15 minutes before we go live. Once you’ve successfully logged in, you’ll land on the app’s home screen. When I am live, the first “post” at the top of your app will be my live video. All you need to do is click on this to join the livestream. Below is an example of what the app looked like when Chris Best, Substack’s CEO, did a live video.

Leave a comment