LIVE NOW: Exclusive Live Screening of "Belkî Sibê"
Our live screening of “Belkî Sibê” followed by a panel and Q&A with the filmmakers is kicking off now! We will be answering paid subscriber questions in the comment section of this post.
🟢 🎥 JOIN US NOW:
Click the button below to join now. After the film, Director Alexis Daloumis, Guy Steward, and Drop Site reporters Murtaza Hussain and Sharif Abdel Kouddous will answer questions from paid subscribers in the comments section of this post.
If you'd like to engage with the director and panel, please consider supporting our work by upgrading to a paid subscription to submit your questions and ensure your access to upcoming livestreams, AMAs, events, and more!
Who is the "Autonomous Administration" and how are they now related to the current leadership?
Who supplied the mines that have been laid?