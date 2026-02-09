Drop Site News

George Leone
10h

This is what elite impunity looks like in real time. Rubio isn’t just sabotaging diplomacy—he’s doing it behind a media shield that reflexively treats his lies as “serious policy disputes” instead of what they are: deliberate disinformation with catastrophic human consequences. Major outlets launder anonymous State Department spin, amplify garbage sourcing (14YMedio, Facebook posts, “senior officials”), and then move on, while an entire country is pushed toward energy collapse. And somehow Rubio—whose career has been shadowed by donor scandals, Miami machine politics, and a permanent regime-change fixation—never has to answer for it. No hearings. No accountability. No headlines asking why a cabinet secretary is lying to his own president to force starvation as policy. This isn’t foreign policy failure; it’s media complicity enabling corruption and cruelty, over and over again.

Karen Ashikeh LaMantia
10h

Do we need to begin all out campaign to bring clean energy resource to Cuba.? Wave power units that surround this Island Nation? Solar power from other, innovative sources and materials to build batteries in Cuba? Let's start a world-wide blockade busting effort to power essential resources to generate and transmit energy locally to towns and to Cuban hospitals, schools and industries. Workers and electricity users, unite!

