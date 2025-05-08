Drop Site News

The inhumanity by these Zionist terrorists committing genocide with the support of America in general and my tax dollars in particular is utterly horrendous horrific heinous… sacrilegious to true Judaism. NOT IN MY NAME!

I don’t know what else to do to stop this. Have demonstrated in the streets, sent money to aid organizations and hospital and to the few politicians who have voted to stop the funding. Have written letters and email to the WH (Biden), the VP Harris, written letters endless comments, some of which were not published by the NYT, which along with most other msm, is complicit. My thoughts: demonstrate in front of DNC headquarters; demonstrate in front of the NYT. Most Democratic members of Congress, together with all of their Republican counterparts, regularly vote to continue the funding. This includes, of course, Cory Booker, who apparently is launching his second bid for the presidency. VP candidate Tim Waltz refused to answer a recent question by Chris Hayes in MSNBC as to whether, looking back, he and Harris should have taken a different position on Gaza. He was asked twice and twice gave a non answer. All of us who oppose this need to let them know loud and clear (and over and over) that we will not vote for supporters of genocide. It’s on them — not us.

